WWE Star Chelsea Green Takes Shot at Knicks During Raptors Schedule Reveal

As reigning champions, the New York Knicks will have to deal with envious glances from rival fan bases. It comes with the territory.

So, when WWE superstar Chelsea Green recently helped the Toronto Raptors with their schedule release video, it wasn’t a surprise to see the Knicks become the butt of the joke.

In the clip, Green is being followed around by Cathy Kelly, who works as a backstage media member for the WWE. As Green shared her thoughts on some of the upcoming Eastern Conference matchups, she made sure to poke fun at New York.

“Okay, I’ve been thinking about this,” Green said. “The Celtics have those little green guys, the OKC [Thunder] are, like, the stormy people, and San Antonio does have Spurs, so what on God’s green Earth is a knickbocker?”

Let’s be fair, Green’s comments were certainly light-hearted. Nevertheless, it shows the level of envy that New York will have to shoulder throughout the upcoming season. Not only will they get every team’s best effort on the court, but they’ll also get every fan’s best effort to get under their skin.

It’ll be interesting to see what Jalen Brunson has to say to Green the next time he makes the trip to watch a live WWE event. Hopefully, that moment will be televised for us all to see.

The Knicks and WWE Enjoyed a Strong Crossover

Throughout the playoffs, there was a solid crossover between the WWE and the New York Knicks. WWE star Danhausen lifted a curse on the team early in the first round, and that coincided with a monster run of success for Mike Brown’s team.

As you can imagine, the timing of Danhausen’s involvement was perfect. It led the whole situation to become a fun subplot for the Knicks’ championship run. Then, once the season was over, Karl-Anthony Towns repaid the favor. He appeared on WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event to help Danhausen win a match against JD McDonagh.

It will be interesting to see whether the Knicks/WWE crossover continues next season. Especially as we get closer to the 2027 postseason.

Former NBA Star Speaks On Knicks’ WWE Crossover

When speaking with Heavy On Sports, former NBA veteran Evan Turner shared his thoughts on Danhausen’s involvement in the current lore surrounding the Knicks.

“ “…The whole thing with the Knicks in general has been fun in general.”

“On and off the court, that energy. It looks fun there. It looks so fun. I want to go out there and catch a game. But it’s like you might as well save up to buy a new body if you’re gonna buy a ticket. It’s so expensive, it’s so weird, and it’s so expensive there.”

Despite Green’s soft jab at the team, the Knicks will undoubtedly be focused on retaining their current championship. Of course, their path is going to be more difficult this season.

The Eastern Conference has gotten stronger and healthier than it was last season.