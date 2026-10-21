‘Wemby Stopper’ Aday Mara Gets Big Praise From Thunder Head Coach

Aday Mara had an amazing debut in his NBA career, providing solid impact in his minutes with the Oklahoma City Thunder when it beat the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, 116-104.

Mara finished with 7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, and a +9 plus/minus in 12 minutes of play, defending Victor Wembanyama in some stretches and containing Spurs guards’ drives.

After the game, Mara received some great praise from Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, saying that the 7-foot-3 rookie had an immense impact for OKC against their rivals Spurs. He also lauded the 21-year-old’s poise against a rowdy San Antonio squad.

“It was a great impact. He had one of the critical stretches of the game. He didn’t seem overwhelmed by the atmosphere,” Daigneault said after the game.

OKC Thunder Was Not Surprised by Aday Mara’s Debut

But Daigneault was not surprised by Mara’s showing, saying that he knows the young big man has what it takes to perform in such high-pressure situations.

“I’m not really surprised by how he’s performed in the preseason. I think he’s proven to be a very impactful player. His minutes weren’t high tonight, but his impact was,” the coach said. “Clearly, someone would put him in that game. I’m only going to trust him more after seeing how he performed in such a high-level game.”

Mara gives OKC vital vertical spacing and size to match up against Spurs’ premier bigs like Wembanyama and Luke Kornet.

He slots seamlessly into a talented rotation alongside Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Prior to the regular season, Mara averaged 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks across five preseason games, including a 22-point, 10-for-10 shooting performance against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Aday Mara Already Knows Where He Can Impact The Thunder

Aday Mara has been vocal about his defensive strengths. Talking on media day, he said that he will be most valuable on the defensive side, which was on full display against the Spurs.

“It would probably be in defense, protecting the rim. Trying to, like, clean up like the mistakes that other guards can make or just trying to be there to help. And I don’t know, in offense, I don’t know. I don’t know yet, we just been playing,” Mara said on media day.

“But hopefully I can just be like, I don’t know, I can just help the offense to be more fluid with more movement and just get people open, even if it’s like screening or passing the ball or whatever it has to be.”

Before entering the NBA, Mara played professionally for Basket Zaragoza in Spain from 2021 to 2023, spent two seasons in college basketball with the UCLA Bruins (2023–25), and starred for the Michigan Wolverines in 2025–26.

His former Spanish club later claimed he remained under contract through 2026–27, a contention disputed by the NBA and the Thunder.

In Michigan, he won an NCAA national championship and earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors.

He is expected to continue to gain minutes in the Thunder rotation this season as they look to return to the NBA Finals after being dethroned last year by the Spurs.