OKC Thunder Star Ajay Mitchell Releases Statement After Unfortunate News

One of the most improved players in the NBA this season was Ajay Mitchell of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mitchell stepped up in the absence of Jalen Williams, who was plagued with multiple injuries this season. The second-year guard averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in the regular season.

He was even better in the playoffs, averaging 15.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals. However, a right calf strain prevented him from playing the final four games of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ajay Mitchell’s Statement After Unfortunate News

Some NBA fans might be unaware of this, but Ajay Mitchell plays for the Belgian national team. He was born and raised in Belgium, though his father was an American.

Mitchell was supposed to play for his country in the July window of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualification tournament. But due to his calf injury, he won’t be able to suit up for their two games against France on July 3 and against Hungary on July 6.

Here is Mitchell’s statement regarding the unfortunate news:

“Following my injury during the Western Conference Finals, my priority right now is to focus fully on my rehab so that I can return at 100%. Wearing the Belgian jersey means a great deal to me. Belgium is my home country — it’s where I grew up, where I discovered basketball, and where it all began. I would like to wish the Lions the very best for these upcoming games. I’ll be supporting the team from afar and I can’t wait to be back on the court wearing the Belgian jersey again.”

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Belgium could have used Mitchell in the upcoming window, especially with their position at the bottom of Group G. They are 0-4 and have to win both games if they want to advance to the second round of the qualifying tournament.

Ajay Mitchell Looking To Be Better Next Season

Speaking to the media for his end-of-season interview, Ajay Mitchell is not feeling content about what he did this season. Mitchell is looking to be even better next season and put in more work.

“It’s definitely been an amazing ride so far, but I just look at it as there’s so much more that I feel like I can do better and be better at and so much to build on,” Mitchell said, via Sports Illustrated. “So I’m really excited for next year. Obviously really upset about this year, but I think we did a good job at turning the page last year from our championship run and I’m sure we’ll do the same here.”

Mitchell is also signed to one of the best contracts in the NBA. He’s set to earn $2.85 million next season, with a team option for the same amount in the 2027-28 season.