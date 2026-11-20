Alex Caruso adds to the OKC Thunder’s mounting injury woes this 2026-2027 NBA season.

Caruso is questionable with right hip soreness after leaving Wednesday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks early.

Why Is Alex Caruso Injured For The Thunder Again?

His right hip soreness was sustained during Oklahoma City’s 117-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 18.

Caruso played 9 minutes in the first half, recording 5 points, 1 assist, and 1 steal before not returning for the second half.

Oklahoma City is already dealing with several injuries, including Nikola Topic (left hip strain, out), Chet Holmgren (right knee recovery, out), Thomas Sorber (right knee surgery, out), Cason Wallace (left shoulder surgery, out), and Jalen Williams (left ankle surgery, out).

If Caruso is ruled out, players like Bennett Stirtz and Kenrich Williams could see extended minutes.

Caruso’s earlier injury this season was a right ankle sprain suffered in late October against the Phoenix Suns. Then, he exited the game after getting tangled up and missed three games before being cleared to return in early November.

This season, Caruso is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists so far across 12 games.

Alex Caruso Talks About Going Through Adversity With The OKC Thunder

Alex Caruso has emphasized a “no excuses” mentality as the Thunder push through major roster injuries and offseason changes during the season.

Caruso stressed that players in the locker room cannot play the victim or dwell on circumstances, focusing instead on putting on their jerseys and playing.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat it, get around it, and act like you’re not affected by it; you are. But the only thing you can do now is regroup tomorrow. Come back and play the games, and kind of compartmentalize those emotions while you have to go and show up for your job,” Caruso said as the team lost Jalen Williams, Cason Williams, and Chet Holmgren to injuries.

“Just being there for each other. It’s one of the blessings of being in this organization is there’s great people around you at all times. You don’t get to come in the door if you’re not a great person/great human being. Having that kind of support around each other, around Dub, it goes a long way. It makes it a little easier, as difficult as it is still.”

“At a certain point, you can’t be a victim anymore, and you have to take the adversity head-on and fight back. He’s continued to do that, and I know he’ll continue to do it moving forward.”

The Thunder have a 9-6 record in the season so far, and they are playing at a .500 pace since their major injuries hit.

The team is currently at 1-4 over their last five games, coming off a 117-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Aside from Caruso, Ajay Mitchell and Jaylin Williams have also missed time over the past three weeks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is carrying a heavy scoring and shot-creation workload since the brutal injuries. The reigning two-time NBA MVP has averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 33.2 minutes per game while taking 23.27 field goal attempts per game, up from 19.43 attempts per game in 2025–26 and 21.79 attempts per game in 2024–25