Haleigh Broucher, Alex Caruso’s Fiancée: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Haleigh Broucher is a reality TV star and the fiancée of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso.

1. Like Alex Caruso, Haleigh Broucher Is a Texas A&M Alum

Caruso famously went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2016 and bounced around with a few G-League teams before eventually making his NBA debut on October 19, 2017.

Little did he know that he’d left the love of his life behind in Texas, because as recently as 2018, Broucher was also an Aggie!

The two returned to College Station on September 7, 2024, to take in the Aggies’ 52-10 beatdown of McNeese State – and to accept Caruso’s enshrinement in the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame.

2. Broucher Appeared on the CBS Reality Show ‘Big Brother’

Broucher starred in Season 20 of the CBS reality television show “Big Brother” in 2018, while she was a student at Texas A&M.

Broucher was known for her on-screen romance with Faysal Shafaat, who she dated during the show and until Broucher announced their breakup in 2020.

She performed well during the show’s many challenges, earning 7th place out of 16 contestants, and was also a runner up for the title of America’s favorite houseguest during the season.

3. Broucher Is Studying for Her PhD

In 2020, Broucher announced that she was moving to Chicago to pursue her PhD in Industrial Organizational Psychology at Northern Illinois.

Her time in NIU is likely when she met Caruso, who was signed by the Chicago Bulls in 2021 and played with them until 2024. The pair went public with their relationship in 2022.

She has not announced her graduation just yet – she still identifies herself as a PhD candidate in her Instagram bio.

4. Broucher Is a Social Media Influencer

As of May 2025, Broucher has gained over 261,000 followers on Instagram and 25,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Her content ranges from reflecting on her time on Big Brother to game day vlogs with Caruso.

She has also partnered with several brands. Her most recent branded content shouted out Nails.INC.

5. Caruso & Broucher Got Engaged in 2024

Caruso seems to be chasing more than one ring in 2025.

He proposed to Broucher on the beach back in 2024, which the couple announced on social media on August 30, 2024.

The couple hasn’t announced their wedding date publicly yet, but stay tuned – it’s not impossible that Caruso will have both an NBA Championship ring and a wedding ring on his fingers by the end of the year.