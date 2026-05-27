Alex Caruso Makes Unprecedented History After Thunder’s Game 5 Win Vs Spurs

Alex Caruso has been terrific for the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, where they are leading 3-2 against the San Antonio Spurs. In Game 5 on Tuesday, Caruso continued his brilliance, putting up 22 points on four 3-pointers made to bring the total 3-point makes to 18 in the series.

Caruso’s 3-point shooting has been incredibly impactful for the Thunder, and his contributions have reached an all-time level.

According to Yahoo Sports, Caruso’s 18 made 3-pointers are the most from an off-the-bench player in NBA conference finals history.

Yet, Caruso has a chance to extend that record in Game 6, where the Thunder can clinch an NBA Finals berth.

Caruso tallied 31 points off eight triples in Game 1, his most in the series. He drilled three 3-pointers in the next two games, before tallying a dud in Game 4 in San Antonio.

Caruso is shooting 58.1% from the 3-point line in the five games of the Western Conference Finals so far. In the playoffs, he is making 47.7% of his 3-point attempts.

It was a massive jump from shooting 29.3% from the 3-point line during the regular season.

Caruso, known for his defense and hustle, has been an integral part of the Thunder’s rotation as the Spurs continuously sagged off of him in the series, creating open opportunities for his shots.

Two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Explains Alex Caruso’s Role With The Thunder

Over the past two seasons, Alex Caruso has been more than a leader for the OKC Thunder. He has also become their go-to role players and defender in the playoffs, often resisting opposing squads’ best perimeter players.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning two-time NBA MVP, and the rest of the Thunder benefited from Caruso’s relentlessness. According to Gilgeous-Alexander, Caruso has been the glue that holds the team together, especially in pressure-packed situations.

“He has the most championships on this team,” he said of Caruso, who has won two NBA titles, one from 2020 with the LA Lakers, and another from last season in OKC.

“He’s played in the most big games on this team. He’s one of if not the best competitor in the NBA night in and night out. He wears that hat for this group all season long and it’s on TV every night now so the world’s getting to see it but he’s huge for us.”

If the Thunder wins it all this season, Caruso could be getting his third championship in seven years and could further cement his case as one of the best role players ever.

Thunder Gets Chance To Clinch NBA Finals Ticket

Game 6 will be crucial for the Thunder as they have a chance to close out the series in San Antonio and take their second straight Western Conference title.

The Game 5 win also put the young Spurs’ backs on the wall and forced them into a must-win situation in front of their home crowd.

If the Thunder wins, they would be defending their title once more and possibly become the first team since 2018 to win back-to-back NBA titles. Waiting in the NBA Finals are the Eastern Conference champions, the New York Knicks.

Game 6 will be on Thursday, May 28.