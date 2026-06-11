Thunder Trade All-NBA Player for Multiple First-Round Picks in Thought-Provoking Trade Idea

The Oklahoma City Thunder have to be furious. They were one win away from beating the Spurs and advancing to the NBA Finals. After the Spurs surrendered the biggest comeback in NBA history, they are down 3-1 to the Knicks.

Had the Thunder been better, they could have had a shot to beat the Knicks and win back-to-back titles. Now, they are looking for ways to improve the team. They are facing a massive tax bill next season if they decide to bring everyone back, which is something the front office will consider.

One trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see them part ways with Jalen Williams for some big-time draft picks.

Thunder Add Third Overall Pick in Exchange for Jalen Williams in Trade Scenario

Here is the full trade proposal:

Oklahoma City Thunder receive: No. 3 pick, Jaylen Wells, Isaiah Stewart, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 2030 first-round pick (via DET)

Detroit Pistons receive: Jalen Williams

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland II, No. 12 pick (via OKC), No. 21 pick (via DET), 2031 first-round pick swap (via DET)

In this scenario, Oklahoma City would also select Cameron Boozer with the third pick. Trading Williams makes some sense after the Thunder played most of the season without him. They were still just one game away from the Finals, and Williams makes a ton of money.

Adding Boozer would give them the most NBA-ready player in the draft. Getting both KCP and Stewart, in addition to a first-round pick down the line, is well worth the price. Adding that depth would allow them to let some more potentially expensive options walk in free agency.

Detroit would make this trade to give them a true second scorer next to Cade Cunningham. They believe they can compete for a title, so that’s why it makes sense. Memphis is the only team that might balk at this deal, but getting Thompson and three first-round picks makes it hard to refuse.

Oklahoma City Could Make a Massive Move This Offseason

The Thunder making a big trade is not out of the question. It’s highly unlikely they try to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard. A big trade for them is getting rid of one of their high-priced players for some cap relief heading into the future.

Running it back next season would force the team to have the most expensive roster in the league. They would be way above the second apron of the luxury tax, which would inhibit their flexibility next year. If they stay in the apron for multiple years, then real penalties come into play.

Williams makes the most sense as a high-priced player to trade. OKC showed that they can still get very deep in the postseason without him, and the rest of the young guys should only continue to get better. Oklahoma City has some big decisions to make.