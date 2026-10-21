Kendrick Perkins Sends Strong Chet Holmgren Message After Wembanyama Battle

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren entered the 2026-27 NBA season with something to prove against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Apparently, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes he delivered.

Following Oklahoma City’s 116-104 victory over San Antonio on Tuesday, October 20, Perkins celebrated Holmgren’s approach to one of the NBA’s most intimidating matchups.

“Chet showed Wemby tonight that his heart don’t pump cool-aid!!! Huge message sent tonight from Chet,” Perkins wrote on X, punctuating the post with three clapping emojis.

The reaction was particularly noteworthy considering Perkins’ previous criticism of Holmgren against Wembanyama.

Kendrick Perkins Changes His Tune on Chet Holmgren

Perkins wasn’t always impressed with the Thunder big man’s willingness to challenge Wembanyama.

Following Oklahoma City’s struggles against San Antonio during the 2026 Western Conference finals, Perkins criticized Holmgren for failing to match the Spurs superstar’s intensity.

The criticism came amid a difficult series for Holmgren, whose performance against Wembanyama became one of the central storylines of the Thunder’s postseason elimination.

San Antonio ultimately defeated Oklahoma City in seven games, winning the deciding contest 111-103 and ending the Thunder’s championship aspirations.

Tuesday’s regular-season opener offered Holmgren an immediate chance to respond.

And according to Perkins, he did exactly that.

Chet Holmgren Sends Message in Thunder’s Win Over Victor Wembanyama

Holmgren’s willingness to challenge Wembanyama was apparent from the opening stages of Tuesday’s matchup.

Thunder reporter Clemente Almanza noted during the game that Holmgren appeared determined to defend Wembanyama without surrendering the assignment on switches.

That approach was significant considering their recent history.

During the 2025-26 season, Holmgren averaged just 10 points in 10 meetings with San Antonio, struggling offensively against the Spurs’ formidable frontcourt.

Tuesday’s matchup offered a different picture. Wembanyama missed his first seven field-goal attempts, and Holmgren answered a Wembanyama block with one of his own during the first half.

Oklahoma City built a 65-44 halftime advantage before San Antonio responded in the second half. The Thunder ultimately held on for a 12-point victory behind 32 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

For Holmgren, the victory represented more than an encouraging start to the season. It offered a measure of redemption against the opponent who had helped end Oklahoma City’s previous campaign.

Thunder Get Early Revenge Against Spurs After Playoff Elimination

The stakes surrounding Tuesday’s opener were unusually high for an October game.

San Antonio eliminated Oklahoma City in the 2026 Western Conference finals, winning three of the final four games of the series before advancing to the NBA Finals.

The Thunder entered the new season with their championship core largely intact, but with legitimate questions about how they would handle Wembanyama and the Spurs.

The opening-night victory does not erase the postseason disappointment. Nor does it settle the individual rivalry between Holmgren and Wembanyama.

But after months of questions about his performance against San Antonio, Holmgren earned something Tuesday that had been missing during the Western Conference finals: public praise from one of his more outspoken critics.

Perkins’ message was unmistakable. He liked the fight he saw from Holmgren, and he wanted Wembanyama to know it.