NBA Commissioner Lays Out Plans To Stop Flopping Problem

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver delivered a telling statement about the league’s apparent flopping problem after fans’ uproar against players’ embellishment to gain referees’ calls throughout the season.

According to Silver, who spoke about the issue during ESPN’s Tip-Off show ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the league has plans to determine whether the league should add new rules to curb the flopping problem in the league in the offseason.

“When we put the flopping rule in place, there was what I would call egregious flopping,” Silver opened his statement. “Players are taught to sell the call where there’s actually a foul, but they’re trying to draw the officials’ attention. We’re going to look into that in the offseason.”

Competition Committee Set To Decide On League’s Next Actions To Curb Flopping

Adam Silver added that the league will convene in a two-day competition committee in Las Vegas sometime in the offseason to discuss the lengths the league should take to find a solution to flopping in the NBA.

“We have a two-day competition committee meeting in Vegas around the summer league, will watch 1000 plays literally over 2 days and see if we should set that line in a different place,” he said.

Many players have been tagged by fans as “unethical hoopers” for their way of embellishing contacts to gain free throws or other scoring opportunities.

Some of them are two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder, Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks, James Harden of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

There had also been numerous instances of coaches’ complaints about officiating during the playoffs, impacting the narratives around several series.

The last time the NBA amended its rules for flopping was in 2024, when it adopted an in-game penalty for flops, allowing referees to call a technical foul to penalize a player.

NBA Team’s General Manager Speaks About Social Media Accusations Against MVP’s Flopping

OKC Thunder general manager Sam Presti spoke about the social media backlash his player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, received for perceived flopping this season.

According to Presti, Gilgeous-Alexander played against six people in the playoffs, including those on social media.

“He’s playing against six people. He’s got five defenders, and the sixth defender is social media,” Presti said on Monday. “That’s a reality. He’s not going to be the last player that the machine decides to target, but no one’s going to handle it as gracefully because, when they turn it on somebody else, they’re not going to step up there every night and not acknowledge it.”

The Thunder lost to the San Antonio Spurs in seven games during the Western Conference Finals, ending their NBA title bid. The Spurs are now in the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.

For now, the league and its fans have to wait for the end of the NBA Finals before finally finding a solution to the NBA’s flopping problem