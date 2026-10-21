Did Aday Mara Get Injured In OKC Thunder’s Season Opener Vs Spurs?

Aday Mara had an impressive start to his NBA career, making an impact for the OKC Thunder in their regular-season opener against the San Antonio Spurs.

In the first half, rookie center Mara recorded 1 point, 2 rebounds (1 offensive, 1 defensive), 1 assist, and 1 turnover in 6 minutes, shooting 0-for-0 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Mara’s impact went beyond the numbers as he deterred shots in the paint and made some solid screens to open up lanes for Thunder guards.

However, late in the first quarter, he was seen clutching his ankle just a few minutes since entering the game.

Mara rolled his ankle before the broadcast commercials aired, drawing some concerns from Thunder fans.

Nonetheless, he returned to the floor after the break and continued his play. Mara was seen walking the rolled ankle off.

The 21-year-old Mara seemed fine after the injury scare.

It remains to be seen how severe or not severe that injury was.

Aday Mara Thinks He Will Make Great Defensive Impact With The Thunder

Aday Mara, who posts a 7-foot-3 height with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, a 9-foot-9 standing reach, and weighing approximately 260 pounds, believed he will make his biggest impact on the defensive end for the Thunder.

“It would probably be in defense, protecting the rim. Trying to, like, clean up like the mistakes that other guards can make or just trying to be there to help. And I don’t know, in offense, I don’t know. I don’t know yet, we just been playing,” Mara said on media day.

“But hopefully I can just be like, I don’t know, I can just help the offense to be more fluid with more movement and just get people open, even if it’s like screening or passing the ball or whatever it has to be.”

With his towering frame, he provides vertical spacing, lethal lob-catching, and physical screen-setting. The Thunder selected Mara No. 12 in the 2026 NBA Draft, which deepens OKC’s frontcourt rotation alongside Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Aday Mara Faced Dispute With Spanish Club

Ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA regular season, Basket Zaragoza sparked a contract dispute by claiming Mara remains under contract with them through 2027 and demanding a transfer fee.

However, the NBA advised the Thunder that no international clearance is required due to his three years of college basketball, leaving Oklahoma City confident in his eligibility as he joins their rotation.

“Aday last played three years of NCAA college basketball and therefore, as advised by the NBA, no clearance from the Spanish team is required for him to play in the NBA,” the Thunder spokesperson said.

Here is Zaragoza’s statement on Mara:

“Basket Zaragoza wishes Aday Mara the best of luck in his new sporting endeavors and remains committed to developing players in its youth academy. At the same time, as an organization, the Club has an obligation to protect its rights, ensure compliance with existing contracts, and defend the interests of Basket Zaragoza, taking all necessary legal action.”

Right now, Mara will continue to play in the NBA.