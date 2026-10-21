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Did Aday Mara Get Injured In OKC Thunder’s Season Opener Vs Spurs?

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2026 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League - Memphis Grizzlies v Oklahoma City Thunder
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SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JULY 4: Aday Mara #15 of the Oklahoma City Thunder runs down the court against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at the 2026 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League game at the Jon M Huntsman Center on July 4, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. ( Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Aday Mara had an impressive start to his NBA career, making an impact for the OKC Thunder in their regular-season opener against the San Antonio Spurs

In the first half, rookie center Mara recorded 1 point, 2 rebounds (1 offensive, 1 defensive), 1 assist, and 1 turnover in 6 minutes, shooting 0-for-0 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Mara’s impact went beyond the numbers as he deterred shots in the paint and made some solid screens to open up lanes for Thunder guards. 

However, late in the first quarter, he was seen clutching his ankle just a few minutes since entering the game. 

Mara rolled his ankle before the broadcast commercials aired, drawing some concerns from Thunder fans. 

Nonetheless, he returned to the floor after the break and continued his play. Mara was seen walking the rolled ankle off. 

The 21-year-old Mara seemed fine after the injury scare.

It remains to be seen how severe or not severe that injury was. 

Aday Mara Thinks He Will Make Great Defensive Impact With The Thunder

2026 NBA Draft - Round One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Aday Mara speaks to the media after he is drafted twelfth overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Aday Mara, who posts a 7-foot-3 height with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, a 9-foot-9 standing reach, and weighing approximately 260 pounds, believed he will make his biggest impact on the defensive end for the Thunder. 

“It would probably be in defense, protecting the rim. Trying to, like, clean up like the mistakes that other guards can make or just trying to be there to help. And I don’t know, in offense, I don’t know. I don’t know yet, we just been playing,” Mara said on media day. 

“But hopefully I can just be like, I don’t know, I can just help the offense to be more fluid with more movement and just get people open, even if it’s like screening or passing the ball or whatever it has to be.”

With his towering frame, he provides vertical spacing, lethal lob-catching, and physical screen-setting. The Thunder selected Mara No. 12 in the 2026 NBA Draft, which deepens OKC’s frontcourt rotation alongside Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Aday Mara Faced Dispute With Spanish Club

2026 NBA Draft - Round One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Yaxel Lendeborg is congratulated by Aday Mara after is drafted eleventh overall by the Golden State Warriors during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA regular season, Basket Zaragoza sparked a contract dispute by claiming Mara remains under contract with them through 2027 and demanding a transfer fee. 

However, the NBA advised the Thunder that no international clearance is required due to his three years of college basketball, leaving Oklahoma City confident in his eligibility as he joins their rotation.

“Aday last played three years of NCAA college basketball and therefore, as advised by the NBA, no clearance from the Spanish team is required for him to play in the NBA,” the Thunder spokesperson said.

Here is Zaragoza’s statement on Mara:

“Basket Zaragoza wishes Aday Mara the best of luck in his new sporting endeavors and remains committed to developing players in its youth academy. At the same time, as an organization, the Club has an obligation to protect its rights, ensure compliance with existing contracts, and defend the interests of Basket Zaragoza, taking all necessary legal action.”

Right now, Mara will continue to play in the NBA.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Did Aday Mara Get Injured In OKC Thunder’s Season Opener Vs Spurs?

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