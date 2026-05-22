Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Trolled by Dillon Brooks in Viral New NBA Board Game

Let the troll games continue. A new chapter has been written in the ongoing saga between Phoenix Suns‘ guard Dillon Brooks and Oklahoma City Thunder’s superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. And this time, it comes in the form of a board game.

Brooks teamed up with sports gaming company Underdog to promote a new game called “Unethical Hoops,” which appears to be an obvious shot at Gilgeous-Alexander’s reputation for drawing fouls. The game mirrors the iconic board game “Operation,” but rather than removing body parts from a surgery patient players attempt to steal basketballs from Gilgeous-Alexander without getting called for a foul.

Brooks leaned into his “villain” persona while promoting the game, joking, “You know I don’t foul,” before immediately triggering the buzzer himself. The game references the Suns’ heated first-round playoff series against the Thunder, where Brooks criticized fellow Canadian Gilgeous-Alexander for foul-baiting and called playoff officiating too soft.

Take a look at Brooks’ video promoting the game:

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The debate gained traction after Gilgeous-Alexander attempted 49 free throws during the four-game series, while the entire Suns team attempted 79. Despite the public criticism, the rivalry appears more playful than personal, with both Canadian stars trading jokes and social media jabs throughout the postseason.

A Look Back at Dillon Brooks’ Trolling History

Brooks, a veteran NBA journeyman out of the University of Oregon, has built a reputation as one of the NBA’s most notorious agitators. He’s taken shots at some of the league’s biggest stars, including Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Brooks made headlines just a few weeks ago for sitting courtside behind the basket to “hate-watch” James and the Los Angeles Lakers during Game 4 of their elimination series.

The 30-year old is one of the most polarizing players in the league, and the Unethical Hoops” promotion is textbook Dillon Brooks behavior. While some fans view Brooks as annoying or over-the-top, others appreciate the entertainment factor he brings to the league.

What’s Next for the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-113 in game two of the Western Conference Finals to tie up the series before. The Spurs will host the next two games.

The Thunder are looking to be the first repeat NBA champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2018.