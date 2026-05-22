Hi, Subscriber

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Trolled by Dillon Brooks in Viral New NBA Board Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 27: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dillon Brooks #3 of the Phoenix Suns come together after the Thunder victory in Game Four of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 27, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Let the troll games continue. A new chapter has been written in the ongoing saga between Phoenix Suns‘ guard Dillon Brooks and Oklahoma City Thunder’s superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. And this time, it comes in the form of a board game.

Brooks teamed up with sports gaming company Underdog to promote a new game called “Unethical Hoops,” which appears to be an obvious shot at Gilgeous-Alexander’s reputation for drawing fouls. The game mirrors the iconic board game “Operation,” but rather than removing body parts from a surgery patient players attempt to steal basketballs from Gilgeous-Alexander without getting called for a foul.

Brooks leaned into his “villain” persona while promoting the game, joking, “You know I don’t foul,” before immediately triggering the buzzer himself. The game references the Suns’ heated first-round playoff series against the Thunder, where Brooks criticized fellow Canadian Gilgeous-Alexander for foul-baiting and called playoff officiating too soft.

Take a look at Brooks’ video promoting the game:

The debate gained traction after Gilgeous-Alexander attempted 49 free throws during the four-game series, while the entire Suns team attempted 79. Despite the public criticism, the rivalry appears more playful than personal, with both Canadian stars trading jokes and social media jabs throughout the postseason.

A Look Back at Dillon Brooks’ Trolling History

Dillon Brooks

GettyDillon Brooks #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Mortgage Matchup Center on January 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

Brooks, a veteran NBA journeyman out of the University of Oregon, has built a reputation as one of the NBA’s most notorious agitators. He’s taken shots at some of the league’s biggest stars, including Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Brooks made headlines just a few weeks ago for sitting courtside behind the basket to “hate-watch” James and the Los Angeles Lakers during Game 4 of their elimination series.

The 30-year old is one of the most polarizing players in the league, and the Unethical Hoops” promotion is textbook Dillon Brooks behavior. While some fans view Brooks as annoying or over-the-top, others appreciate the entertainment factor he brings to the league.

What’s Next for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts during Thunder playoff game

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 18: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game One of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 18, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-113 in game two of the Western Conference Finals to tie up the series before. The Spurs will host the next two games.

The Thunder are looking to be the first repeat NBA champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

Alex Shoemaker Alex Shoemaker is a seasoned sports journalist and digital content strategist with more than a decade of experience in newsrooms and digital media. He has covered a wide range of sports, including March Madness, the Olympic Trials, and local high school athletics. He began his journalism career covering high school and community sports, developing a reputation for sharp storytelling and precise design that earned awards for both writing and pagination. More about Alex Shoemaker

0 Comments

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Trolled by Dillon Brooks in Viral New NBA Board Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x