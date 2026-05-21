Doctor Warns Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Bad News For Flopping

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been criticized for flopping excessively in his jump shots during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

While fans roast him, Gilgeous-Alexander received a stern warning from sports doctor Brian Sutterer on X about the high possibility of him hurting himself whenever he flops.

According to Sutterer, Gilgeous-Alexander must be looked at by the Thunder’s medical team because of the injury he might get from flopping.

“The thunder med staff need to get on him,” he said in a series of X posts. “These awkward flailing falls are going to catch up with him and get him hurt. Just stay on your feet.”

The thunder med staff need to get on him. These awkward flailing falls are going to catch up with him and get him hurt. Just stay on your feet https://t.co/OcxHK8nD5b — Brian Sutterer MD (@BrianSuttererMD) May 21, 2026

Sutterer also addressed those who said that Gilgeous-Alexander is only doing the fall to cushion himself from contact with his defenders.

“I don’t buy the argument he’s doing it to prevent injury. If you HAVE to fall then there’s a safer way to fall. But if you don’t have to fall you should never try to fall It’s a cheap excuse for how we all know he plays,” he wrote.

“Defender is nowhere near his landing. Shai goes straight up and then moves his right leg out and just collapses when he lands. Hes 100% intentionally going to the ground after shots no matter what the landing zone looks like.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has yet to miss any significant time over the past two seasons, helping his case in his back-to-back MVP seasons.

However, earlier in his career, Gilgeous-Alexander nursed numerous lower leg and foot injuries when the Thunder was still rebuilding.

In Game 2 of the West Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander put up 30 points on 12-for-24 shooting from the field, along with four rebounds and nine assists, helping the Thunder secure a bounce-back win to tie the series at 1-1.

Gilgeous-Alexander Says He Got More Comfortable With Spurs Defense

After seeing the Spurs’ defense in Game 1, Gilgeous-Alexander believed he had adjusted to the physicality and is now comfortable playing through San Antonio’s resistance.

“I guess we just got a little bit more comfortable with that type of defense,” Gilgeous-Alexander said before complimenting the Spurs’ defense anchored by 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama.

“Obviously it’s very unique and different from literally every other defense in the league, so it takes some games. We’re still going to have to keep getting better throughout this series if we want a chance to win a series.”

“They’re a good team, a good defensive team — really good. They check all the boxes. We’re going to have to communicate better. Tonight wasn’t good enough to win the series, and we know that,” he added.

Gilgeous-Alexander was defended by Stephon Castle for most of the game, but also saw a considerable amount of double teams in the series.

Thunder Heads To San Antonio For Crucial Stretch

The Thunder will be heading back on the road to face the Spurs in San Antonio for Games 3 and 4 in the Western Conference Finals.

The Thunder is undefeated on the road this playoffs. They are 9-1 in the postseason, with their only loss coming in Game 1 against the Spurs.

Game 3 will be on Friday, May 22. It will start at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.