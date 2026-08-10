Former OKC Thunder Player Makes WNBA Move Official

Former OKC Thunder center Enes Kanter has followed up on his intention to move to the WNBA. On Monday, Kanter made his transition to the women’s counterpart to the NBA official by submitting the required documents to the league to declare himself eligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft.

Kanter revealed in his Instagram post that his WNBA move is now underway after declaring for the league’s draft just three days prior.

“Officially official, @wnba,” he wrote in his IG post.

“Please accept this formal document as my official written notification to the Women’s National Basketball Association of my voluntary decision to enter the player pool for the 2027 WNBA Draft,” Kanter added in the video he posted.

What Is Inside Enes Kanter’s WNBA Document

The document was addressed to the WNBA League Office and WNBA Player Personnel, and the WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Kanter cited age and lack of intercollegiate eligibility requirements under the collective bargaining agreement, stating he wants rules applied equally and consistently.

In his post, Kanter said that he intends to “exercise my draft rights,” under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

It is also worth noting that Article XIII of the collective bargaining agreement states that only women can play in the WNBA. However, the word “women” has become a point of contention among the players, coaches, and league officials.

His announcement followed comments made by WNBA players regarding competitive fairness in women’s sports. Another former NBA player, Royce White, made a similar declaration shortly after.

The WNBA is facing a major cultural and policy controversy sparked by Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham’s public comments opposing the inclusion of transgender women in women’s sports.

Kanter’s move is set to challenge the league’s eligibility rules.

Enes Kanter’s NBA Career

Kanter, who changed his name to Enes Freeedom, played 11 seasons in the NBA as a dominant rebounding center.

Drafted third overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, he played for five different franchises, finishing his career with averages of 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

He spent his early years in Utah before a 2015 mid-season trade sent him to the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was in OKC that he truly flourished as a premier low-post scorer and offensive rebounder, anchoring the bench unit as part of the “Stache Brothers” duo alongside Steven Adams and helping the team reach the 2016 Western Conference Finals

Over the latter half of his career, Freedom transitioned into a reliable journeyman big, bringing interior presence to the New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, and Boston Celtics. Notably, during his 2020-2021 stint with Portland, he recorded a historic, franchise-record 30-rebound game.

His time in the league concluded after the 2021-2022 season, when his on-court production diminished, before focusing on being an activist figure.

Kanter’s activism focuses on human rights, religious freedom, and political oppression, most notably targeting the Turkish government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Now, he turns his focus to the WNBA, which now faces a highly polarizing debate over transgender athlete participation and league eligibility requirements.