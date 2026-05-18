Thunder Catch Major Break Before Game 1 After De’Aaron Fox Bombshell Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder caught a significant break just hours before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

San Antonio Spurs star De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out due to an ankle sprain, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania — a late development that removes one of the Spurs’ most important offensive weapons heading into the series opener.

“San Antonio Spurs star De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to an ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN,” Charania posted on X.

The update dramatically shifts the early outlook of the series in Oklahoma City’s favor.

De’Aaron Fox Injury Update Gives Thunder Immediate Edge

Fox’s absence changes the dynamic of the matchup almost instantly.

The 28-year-old guard has been a central figure in San Antonio’s playoff run, averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds across 11 postseason games. His ability to break down defenses and create offense alongside Victor Wembanyama has been critical to the Spurs’ success.

Earlier in the day, Fox participated in shootaround and indicated he would test the ankle pregame. That optimism ultimately gave way to caution, with the Spurs ruling him out before tipoff.

For Oklahoma City, the late scratch removes a primary playmaker and significantly reduces San Antonio’s perimeter pressure.

Thunder Defense Benefits Without Spurs’ Key Creator

Without Fox, the Thunder can adjust their defensive focus more aggressively toward Victor Wembanyama.

Oklahoma City’s defense — built on pace, length and perimeter disruption — now faces a Spurs team without its top guard initiator. That allows the Thunder to apply additional pressure on secondary ball-handlers and limit San Antonio’s offensive flow.

Fox’s absence also impacts transition play, where his speed and decision-making have been a major factor in the Spurs’ scoring efficiency.

Instead of defending a balanced attack, the Thunder can now prioritize containment of Wembanyama and force other Spurs players to create offense.

Spurs Backcourt Faces Pressure Without De’Aaron Fox

San Antonio will likely turn to rookie Dylan Harper and veteran Keldon Johnson for expanded roles in Fox’s absence.

Harper could assume primary ball-handling duties, while Johnson’s scoring becomes even more critical. However, neither player replicates Fox’s ability to collapse defenses and generate consistent playmaking.

That shift plays directly into Oklahoma City’s defensive strengths, particularly its ability to disrupt rhythm and force contested possessions.

Jalen Williams Available With No Minutes Restriction for Thunder

Oklahoma City received encouraging news on its own side as well.

Forward Jalen Williams is expected to be fully available for Game 1, with head coach Mark Daigneault indicating there will be no minutes restriction following his return from a hamstring injury.

Williams had missed time late in the postseason but returned to practice and is now set to resume a full role in the Thunder rotation.

His presence adds another layer of versatility for Oklahoma City, providing scoring, playmaking and defensive flexibility alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

With no limitations, Williams’ return further strengthens a Thunder lineup that enters the series at full strength — a contrast to a Spurs team adjusting without Fox.

OKC Looks to Capitalize in Game 1 at Home

The Thunder enter the Western Conference Finals well-rested and at full strength, now facing a Spurs team missing one of its most important postseason contributors.

Oklahoma City already faced a challenge in reversing a 4-1 deficit against San Antonio in previous matchups this season. Fox’s absence now presents a clear opportunity to shift that narrative.

With home-court advantage and momentum, the Thunder are positioned to seize control early in the series.

Game 1 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City.