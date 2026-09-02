Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Follows Russell Westbrook Footsteps In Major Career Move

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is following in the footsteps of Russell Westbrook with one major career move.

Gilgeous-Alexander has launched the SGA Foundation, just like Westbrook’s Why Not Foundation, an organization that has empowered children from underserved communities.

The foundation will focus on underserved communities in Ontario, Canada, Gilgeous-Alexander’s hometown, and in Oklahoma. Westbrook’s foundation also focused on his hometown, the Los Angeles area, and OKC, where the former NBA MVP made his mark in the league.

SGA Foundation Will Reflect Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Values

According to a statement, the SGA Foundation will reflect the values of Gilgeous-Alexander, who has taken the mantle from Westbrook as the face of the Thunder franchise. Westbrook retired from basketball last month.

“I’m here to officially announce the launch of The SGA Foundation, in both Canada and the US,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We’re building pathways for kids and the families raising them, built on self-belief, growth, and access. This is about making real impact and giving back to the communities that have supported me for so many years.

“I’ve been fortunate to do work in the community for years, from annual visits to children’s hospitals, to seasonal givebacks, to basketball camps, and I don’t take that for granted. Now, with my own foundation, I have a real platform to do it more intentionally, showing up for these communities in ways that are lasting and meaningful, and building something that can support them long after I’m done playing.”

The SGA Foundation focuses heavily on planting community seeds, funding youth sports programs, and investing in education to help children who may lack traditional opportunities maintain their sense of purpose.

Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off an MVP season, his second straight one, averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game during the 2025-2026 NBA regular season.

After winning the NBA championship in 2025, the Thunder lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Once Makes It Clear That He Is Not Russell Westbrook

Once in his career, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was billed as the next Russell Westbrook. But as soon as he came to Oklahoma City in 2019, Gilgeous-Alexander made it clear that he is not Westbrook.

“I am not Russell Westbrook,” Gilgeous-Alexander said when he was traded to the Thunder in 2019. “I do not have the same name, same body type, stuff like that. So, I’m just going to try to be myself and be the best me and everything else will take care of itself.

“I’m just a basketball player. Regardless of the situation, I’m going to continue to work hard and play my game. I know that eventually it will come out. I don’t worry about starting. I’m not worried about accolades or things like that. I just work hard, keep my head down and (stay) true to who I am.”

SGA was part of the blockbuster deal that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers for a treasure trove of first-round picks.

Now, Gilgeus-Alexander is a household name in OKC, just like Westbrook. Now, they are also philanthropists in the city, helping the next generation for a better future.