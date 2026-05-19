Good News Emerges For OKC Thunder Despite Tough Game 1 Loss Vs Spurs

There is still optimism to be carried for the OKC Thunder despite losing a tough Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs in double overtime on Monday night.

The Thunder is not new to series-opening losses throughout their past playoff runs. Last year, when they won the 2025 NBA championship, the Thunder suffered two Game 1 losses en route to winning it all.

In the Western Conference semifinals, the Thunder lost to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 via a buzzer-beating triple by Aaron Gordon. The game happened on their home floor.

In the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, the Thunder also dropped Game 1, losing to a late Tyrese Haliburton jumper with under a second left.

Both losses did not stop the Thunder from going all the way to the NBA title. They also bounced back in both of those defeats.

Against the Spurs in the West Finals, the Thunder also had great chances to steal the win. In the first overtime, OKC led by three points with under a minute left, until Victor Wembanyama nailed a booming triple from long range to tie it up and subsequently force a second OT.

From there, the Thunder looked gassed and fell short to concede the series opener.

Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault Explains How OKC Would Bounce Back

The Thunder knew how it is to be down by one game to start a series, and they have overcome adversities before.

That’s why OKC head coach Mark Daigneault is confident about the Thunder’s response for Game 2, pointing out the team’s ability to solve problems when they are faced with one.

“They’re good schematically. Obviously, they have a lot of tools with their point-of-attack defenders and with [Victor] Wembanyama. There’s a reason they are where they are,” he said of the Spurs. “But there’s a reason we are where we are.”

“One of the things I love about our team is their problem-solving. We’ve been in these series before. We’ve hit with these types of plateaus. We gave ourselves, obviously, a chance to win despite that tonight…But we got to solve some problems and be better in Game 2.”

The Thunder leaned on their outside shooting heavily throughout the game as Alex Caruso shot 8-of-14 from deep to score 31 points. Jalen Williams also added 26 points in his first game back from a hamstring injury.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who received his second MVP trophy before Game 1, struggled against the Spurs’ swarming defense, only putting up 24 points on 7-of-23 shooting and 12 assists.

Thunder Looks To Contain Wemby in Game 2

Victor Wembanyama put on a masterclass in Game 1 against the Thunder, recording 41 points and 24 rebounds in the double overtime game.

The Thunder threw everything at Wembanyama, and they still could not contain the 7-foot-5 star.

Containing Wemby is expected to be the Thunder’s top priority in Game 2 as they look to avoid going down a 0-2 hole before heading to the road in San Antonio.

Game 2 of the West Finals will be on Wednesday, May 20.