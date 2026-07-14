OKC Thunder Head Coach Makes Huge Jump In Basketball Career

OKC Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault will be making a massive breakthrough in his career as he is named as one of the assistant coaches in USA Basketball, the national program of Team USA.

Daigneault will be an assistant under Team USA head coach Erik Spoelstra, a two-time NBA champion head coach with the Miami Heat.

Daigneault will be joined by Detroit Pistons’ JB Bickerstaff and Gonzaga’s Mark Few, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, who broke the news on Tuesday.

Mark Daigneault Could Coach In The Los Angeles Olympics in 2028

The staff is being assembled for upcoming Team USA commitments, including the FIBA World Cup in 2027 and the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

The 41-year-old Daigneault led the Thunder to the franchise’s first-ever NBA championship in 2025. He also coached the team to three straight top seeds in the Western Conference.

Daigneault has served as the head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder since 2020, earning recognition as one of the top coaches in the NBA. Daigneault was named the NBA Coach of the Year for the 2023–24 season.

Daigneault has been the coach of two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is playing as the team captain of Team Canada.

Daigneault served as the head coach of the Oklahoma City Blue, the NBA G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder, for five seasons from 2014 to 2019, before being named as the Thunder head tactician in 2020, when Billy Donovan stepped down from his post.

He coached the team from its rebuilding and developmental years to becoming one of the biggest powerhouses in the NBA.

Mark Daigneault Gives Heartfelt Message To The OKC Thunder Organization After 2025-2026 Playoff Heartbreak

The OKC Thunder lost in a heartbreaking Game 7 against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals in the past season.

After the tough loss, Daigneault had a heartwarming message for the team during his 2025-2026 NBA season exit interview.

“I’d rather wake up today eliminated from the playoffs coaching this team than any other team. It’s not necessarily what we do, but it’s how we go about it. And I don’t take that for granted one day,” he said.

“My first thing is gratitude for everybody. Gratitude for Sam (Presti), obviously. Gratitude for all the people I get to work with. The people that do the heavy lifting, who put the wind at my back and everybody’s backs with the work they do behind the scenes in the organization. Gratitude for the players and the team I’ve had the privilege of coaching. There’s no team I’d rather be coaching,” he added.

Daigneault also spoke about disappointment and pride after such a tumultuous run this season, which involved numerous injury woes, such as those of Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell.

“I think you can be simultaneously disappointed and also proud of the path that took us to the point where we could be disappointed. “I think here’s what happens if you get too focused on the way the season ends: You can dilute the importance of all the things that lead up to that, from the summer work to training camp to the regular season. The start of the regular season, the middle, the end and then the playoff run,” he said.