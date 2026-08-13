OKC Thunder Delivers Heartwarming Message To Russell Westbrook

The OKC Thunder saw their franchise’s longtime cornerstone Russell Westbrook bid goodbye to the sport on Wednesday. Hours after his announcement on social media, Westbrook received some heartwarming messages from the Thunder organization.

In a statement on the official Thunder social media pages, the team’s Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti, who drafted Westbrook in 2008, revealed what the former NBA MVP brought to Oklahoma City when he came to the team.

“Russell Westbrook is the ultimate competitor,” Presti said. “His internal belief and unbridled fearlessness helped establish the foundation of our organization from day one in 2008 and he elevated the confidence and inspired our community in every year thereafter.”

Presti also lauded the qualities Westbrook possesses and thinks his life after basketball would be just as great as his NBA career.

“Russell will be as successful in his life after basketball as he was during his career because his qualities and gifts transfer. His impact on our community is still felt today, and he is beloved for his devotion as much as his talent,” Presti added.

Thunder GM Says “Why Not?” To Russell Westbrook

Presti finished the statement with Westbrook’s longtime mantra of “Why Not?” which has defined his 18-year NBA career.

“He built a Hall of Fame career not by making statements or simply by breaking records, he did it by showing us all the power of asking one simple question: Why Not?”

Aside from winning the MVP in 2017, Westbrook was a nine-time All-Star, and the league’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles. He also accumulated nine All-NBA Team selections, including two First Team nods.

Despite playing for seven different teams, Westbrook is remembered for his time with the Thunder, where he became a star and a legend. Westbrook played 11 seasons in OKC before being traded to the Houston Rockets in 2019.

In his career, Westbrook played with the Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings.

OKC Thunder Remembers Westbrook For Everything He Did To The City

Russell Westbrook had also been a revered figure throughout the Oklahoma City area.

In the team’s message to Westbrook, they thanked them for everything he did in OKC outside the basketball court.

“RUSSELL 💙 🧡,” the team wrote. “To a legend on and off the floor, congrats on retirement and thank you for everything you gave to the city @russwest44.”

When Kevin Durant left for the Golden State Warriors in 2016, Westbrook became the Thunder’s face of the franchise, putting up insane statistical performances that ultimately became his career’s most defining moments.

He also had charitableoff-court work through his “Why Not?” Foundation in Oklahoma City and other areas, which earned him the NBA’s season-long Community Assist Award in 2015.

Westbrook averaged a triple-double for a full season four different times in his career, thrice with the Thunder.

Westbrook is expected to be a surefire Hall of Fame in the next few years.