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OKC Thunder Delivers Heartwarming Message To Russell Westbrook

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Los Angeles Clippers v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Two
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OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 07: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena on May 7, 2014 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The OKC Thunder saw their franchise’s longtime cornerstone Russell Westbrook bid goodbye to the sport on Wednesday. Hours after his announcement on social media, Westbrook received some heartwarming messages from the Thunder organization. 

In a statement on the official Thunder social media pages, the team’s Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti, who drafted Westbrook in 2008, revealed what the former NBA MVP brought to Oklahoma City when he came to the team. 

“Russell Westbrook is the ultimate competitor,” Presti said. “His internal belief and unbridled fearlessness helped establish the foundation of our organization from day one in 2008 and he elevated the confidence and inspired our community in every year thereafter.”

Presti also lauded the qualities Westbrook possesses and thinks his life after basketball would be just as great as his NBA career. 

“Russell will be as successful in his life after basketball as he was during his career because his qualities and gifts transfer. His impact on our community is still felt today, and he is beloved for his devotion as much as his talent,” Presti added. 

Thunder GM Says “Why Not?” To Russell Westbrook

2019 NBA All-Star Game

GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 17: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates a shot against Team LeBron in the second quarter during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Presti finished the statement with Westbrook’s longtime mantra of “Why Not?” which has defined his 18-year NBA career. 

“He built a Hall of Fame career not by making statements or simply by breaking records, he did it by showing us all the power of asking one simple question: Why Not?”

Aside from winning the MVP in 2017, Westbrook was a nine-time All-Star, and the league’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles. He also accumulated nine All-NBA Team selections, including two First Team nods.

Despite playing for seven different teams, Westbrook is remembered for his time with the Thunder, where he became a star and a legend. Westbrook played 11 seasons in OKC before being traded to the Houston Rockets in 2019. 

In his career, Westbrook played with the Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings.

OKC Thunder Remembers Westbrook For Everything He Did To The City

Oklahoma City Thunder v Portland Trail Blazers - Game One

GettyPORTLAND, OR – APRIL 14: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket on Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of the game at the Moda Center on April 14, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. The Blazers won 104-99. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook had also been a revered figure throughout the Oklahoma City area. 

In the team’s message to Westbrook, they thanked them for everything he did in OKC outside the basketball court. 

“RUSSELL 💙 🧡,” the team wrote. “To a legend on and off the floor, congrats on retirement and thank you for everything you gave to the city @russwest44.”

When Kevin Durant left for the Golden State Warriors in 2016, Westbrook became the Thunder’s face of the franchise, putting up insane statistical performances that ultimately became his career’s most defining moments. 

He also had charitableoff-court work through his “Why Not?” Foundation in Oklahoma City and other areas, which earned him the NBA’s season-long Community Assist Award in 2015. 

Westbrook averaged a triple-double for a full season four different times in his career, thrice with the Thunder.

Westbrook is expected to be a surefire Hall of Fame in the next few years.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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OKC Thunder Delivers Heartwarming Message To Russell Westbrook

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