Oklahoma City Thunder Stars React to Isaiah Joe’s Heartfelt Post

Isaiah Joe did not leave the Oklahoma City Thunder quietly, and his former teammates did not let his goodbye pass without a response.

Joe shared a heartfelt Instagram message thanking the Thunder organization, his teammates, coaches and Oklahoma City fans after his trade to the Detroit Pistons became official. The post drew public reactions from several Thunder players, including Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Brooks Barnhizer and Thomas Sorber.

“It’s been 4 of the dopest years,” Joe wrote in the post on Instagram. “To my coaches, teammates, and everybody within the walls of the organization, thank you for all that you’ve done for me.”

Joe also thanked Thunder fans, writing that he would miss playing in front of them and adding, “We got to achieve the impossible! Wouldn’t trade the memories that we shared for anything.”

The farewell came after the Thunder completed a trade sending Joe to Detroit for two future second-round picks. ESPN first reported the deal on June 26 before it became official on July 6.

Thunder Players Show Love After Isaiah Joe’s Goodbye

Holmgren responded to Joe’s post with a series of hand emojis. Caruso also replied with clapping and hand emojis, while Barnhizer and Sorber added their own supportive responses.

The reactions were simple, but they fit the tone of Joe’s post. This was not a messy departure or a player venting after a trade. Joe’s message read like a genuine thank-you to a franchise where he revived and expanded his NBA career.

That matters because Joe was more than a spare shooter in Oklahoma City. He became one of the Thunder’s best development stories after arriving from the Philadelphia 76ers and eventually carving out a role on a team that grew into a contender.

Joe averaged a career-high 11.1 points while shooting 42.3% from 3-point range in 71 games last season. He also helped Oklahoma City win the 2024-25 NBA title, giving his farewell added weight for fans who watched him become part of the Thunder’s rise.

Isaiah Joe’s Exit Is Part of a Bigger Thunder Roster Shift

The emotional side of Joe’s exit is obvious. The basketball side is just as important.

Oklahoma City’s trade with Detroit came during an offseason in which the Thunder also moved Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks. Wiggins was dealt for future second-round draft picks after playing a role in the Thunder’s championship season.

That context makes Joe’s goodbye feel less like an isolated transaction and more like part of the cost of sustaining a deep, expensive roster. Joe was on a four-year, $48 million contract, according to Spotrac, with a $12.36 million salary for the 2025-26 season.

For Detroit, the appeal is straightforward. Joe gives the Pistons a proven movement shooter who can space the floor and fit next to ball-dominant creators. For Oklahoma City, the move clears money and roster space while adding draft assets.

For Thunder fans, though, that does not make the farewell feel any less personal.

Joe’s message landed because it acknowledged the bond he built in Oklahoma City. He thanked the organization, thanked fans for embracing him and pointed directly to the championship memories that now define this Thunder era.

The teammate reactions reinforced that point. Holmgren, Caruso, Barnhizer and Sorber did not need long comments to make the message clear: Joe left Oklahoma City respected by the locker room.

That is the stronger story than the trade itself. Joe is gone, but his goodbye showed why he became a fan favorite, and why his former teammates were quick to send him off with love.