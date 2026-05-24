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Thunder Announce Final Decision on Jalen Williams’ Game 4 Status

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Jalen Williams
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Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams (hamstring) will miss Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic.

T

he Oklahoma City Thunder are back in San Antonio to take on the Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

The Thunder won Game 3 in unique fashion. They trailed 0-15 to start the game and appeared lost before turning it around and taking control heading into halftime.

Oklahoma City did that despite being without Jalen Williams the entire game and Ajay Mitchell for roughly an entire half.

Thunder Reveal Jalen Williams’ Final Game 4 Status

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 18: Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game One of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 18, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Ahead of Sunday’s Game 4, the Thunder announced Williams will not play. The 25-year-old Oklahoma City star will miss his second consecutive game after reaggravating a left hamstring injury originally sustained against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

Without Williams and Mitchell, who incurred a right soleus strain in Friday’s Game 3, the Thunder will be without arguably two of their top three players this postseason.

Williams, 25, was one of two players last season to earn both All-NBA and All-Defensive team honors. He was a pivotal force in helping the Thunder capture the 2025 NBA championship.

The Thunder announced they’ll monitor Williams’ injury on a game-to-game basis.

If Oklahoma City wins tonight, it’ll hope to have Williams ready for Tuesday in what could be a closeout game Game 5.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Thunder Announce Final Decision on Jalen Williams’ Game 4 Status

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