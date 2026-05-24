Thunder Announce Final Decision on Jalen Williams’ Game 4 Status

T

he Oklahoma City Thunder are back in San Antonio to take on the Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

The Thunder won Game 3 in unique fashion. They trailed 0-15 to start the game and appeared lost before turning it around and taking control heading into halftime.

Oklahoma City did that despite being without Jalen Williams the entire game and Ajay Mitchell for roughly an entire half.

Thunder Reveal Jalen Williams’ Final Game 4 Status

Ahead of Sunday’s Game 4, the Thunder announced Williams will not play. The 25-year-old Oklahoma City star will miss his second consecutive game after reaggravating a left hamstring injury originally sustained against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

Without Williams and Mitchell, who incurred a right soleus strain in Friday’s Game 3, the Thunder will be without arguably two of their top three players this postseason.

Williams, 25, was one of two players last season to earn both All-NBA and All-Defensive team honors. He was a pivotal force in helping the Thunder capture the 2025 NBA championship.

The Thunder announced they’ll monitor Williams’ injury on a game-to-game basis.

If Oklahoma City wins tonight, it’ll hope to have Williams ready for Tuesday in what could be a closeout game Game 5.