Is Jalen Williams Playing Game 7? Thunder Announce Star’s Injury Status

Jalen Williams will not play in Game 7 for the Oklahoma City Thunder against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Thunder ruled Williams out for Saturday’s winner-take-all Western Conference Finals matchup because of a left hamstring injury, removing one of Oklahoma City’s most important two-way players from the biggest game of the season. NBA.com also reported that Williams was ruled out after exiting Game 2 with hamstring tightness and later making a limited return in the series.

Oklahoma City is trying to reach the NBA Finals, but will have to do it without a player who gives the Thunder secondary scoring, downhill creation, size on the wing and a trusted defensive option against San Antonio’s bigger lineups.

Williams’ absence puts more pressure on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and the rest of Mark Daigneault’s rotation. It also gives the Spurs one fewer high-level creator to worry about as they try to complete the series comeback behind Victor Wembanyama.

Jalen Williams Injury Will Keep Him Out For Game 7 of Thunder-Spurs

Williams has been dealing with the hamstring issue throughout the Western Conference Finals. He suffered the left hamstring injury in Game 2, missed three subsequent games and then tried to return in Game 6. In that appearance, he scored just one point and had a minus-18 rating in 10 minutes.

That brief Game 6 return was the clearest sign that Williams was not close to full strength. He was available, but he was not moving or impacting the game like the version of Williams Oklahoma City has leaned on during its rise into title contention.

The timing is brutal for the Thunder. Game 7 is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, at Paycom Center, with the winner advancing to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. This is the first Conference Finals Game 7 since 2018, adding another layer to the moment.

Without Williams, Oklahoma City loses one of its best pressure-release options. When defenses load up on Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams is normally one of the Thunder players who can attack a tilted floor, create his own midrange look, get into the paint or make the next pass. That matters even more in a Game 7, when half-court possessions tighten and transition chances often shrink.

Defensively, the loss is just as important. The 6-foot-5 Williams gives Oklahoma City size and versatility on the perimeter, and his absence forces the Thunder to redistribute difficult assignments. Williams can guard nearly every position on the court, even playing center at times for the Thunder a season ago amid injuries.

His absence could mean more responsibility for Dort, Caruso, Wallace and Aaron Wiggins depending on lineup choices.

The Thunder are also without Ajay Mitchell, who is out with a soleus strain, while Thomas Sorber remains out as part of ACL surgical recovery, according to multiple injury-report summaries. That makes Williams’ absence part of a larger depth problem, not an isolated missing piece.

Jalen Williams Stats

Williams’ season has been interrupted by injuries, but his production still shows why his absence changes the Thunder’s ceiling.

Williams averaged 17.1 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds during the 2025-26 regular season while being limited to 33 games. He also averaged 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists across five playoff appearances.

Those numbers do not fully capture his value to Oklahoma City. Williams is not just a scorer. He is one of the players who helps the Thunder avoid becoming too dependent on Gilgeous-Alexander isolations late in the clock. He can operate as a connector, attack mismatches and defend multiple positions.

The Spurs have already shown they can punish Oklahoma City when the Thunder’s offense stalls. San Antonio forced Game 7 with a 118-91 Game 6 win.

Now, the Thunder will have to try to survive without Jalen Williams once more.