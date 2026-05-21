Jalen Williams Injury: Doctor Provides Tricky Update on OKC Thunder Star Status

Jalen Williams went out early in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals after re-aggravating his left hamstring during the first quarter. Williams immediately went to the locker room and did not return in the game, which the OKC Thunder won, 122-113, over the San Antonio Spurs.

With Williams’ history of injury this season, it has become tricky to evaluate where his body is in terms of playing in high-level basketball, according to Doctor of Physical Therapy, Nick Gallo.

Gallo added that Williams’ availability from hereon will come down to how his muscles respond to high-level intensity, which has been a constant in the Thunder’s series against the Spurs.

“Even mild hamstring strains can be tricky because they are involved with things like sprinting, explosiveness, deceleration, and defensive movement,” Gallo said in his TikTok addressing Williams’ injuries.

“From a physical therapy standpoint, one of the biggest factors is how the muscle responds when the person returns to high-level game intensity. Sometimes players feel okay during rehab progression, but symptoms can flare up during high-level competition.”

However, Gallo believed this is not a major setback for the Thunder and Williams, but they must remain careful not to worsen the injury.

“Overall, this does not automatically mean a major setback, but is definitely something OKC will monitor moving forward,” he said.

Notably, the Thunder announced Williams’ injury as just a hamstring tightness, instead of a strain, which could have forced him to rest for an extended period, possibly missing the rest of the series.

Earlier in the playoffs, Williams suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain during Game 2 of the first round against the Phoenix Suns. He then missed six straight playoff games, including the entirety of the second round against the LA Lakers.

Williams returned in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, putting up 26 points and seven rebounds on 11-for-25 shooting from the field in the double overtime game. Williams played without any minutes restriction, logging in 37 minutes in a game that saw him put pressure on the 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama for numerous stretches.

Thunder Will Be Ready For The Spurs Even Without Jalen Williams — Caruso

The Thunder had spent most of the regular season and the playoffs without Jalen Williams, so the team is more than ready for the challenge of another series without him, according to veteran Alex Caruso.

“I mean, we’ ve got a little brief extent of that, the regular season and some of the playoffs,” Caruso said after Game 2. “Guys will be ready. It’s part of what makes our team really good is, is guys stay ready.”

Williams only played 33 games in the regular season after nursing numerous injuries, such as a wrist injury and two right hamstring strains.

It remains to be seen how Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault would adjust his rotations.

Injuries Pile Up For Thunder-Spurs Series

Jalen Williams is only one of the multiple injuries in what has been an incredible series between the Thunder and the Spurs.

During Game 2, Ajay Mitchell was also taken out of the game because of a quad injury late in the fourth quarter.

On the Spurs side, De’Aaron Fox has yet to play a game in the series due to a high ankle sprain he sustained in the second round. Rookie Dylan Harper, meanwhile, missed most of Game 2 after hurting his hamstring.

All of their availabilities for Game 3 in San Antonio remain unclear. Game 3 will be on Friday, May 22.