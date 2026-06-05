Thunder’s Jalen Williams Makes Convincing Remarks Following WCF Loss to Spurs

After losing in a seven-game series to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s mission for back-to-back championships was cut short.

After the disappointing end to the season, Thunder forward Jalen Williams believes things would have been different if Oklahoma City had been healthier in the postseason.

“I don’t do the hypothetical thing too much because it does not solve anything that’s going on right now. But to humor your question, obviously I think I could’ve made an impact,” Williams said, according to Clemente Almanza of Thunder Wire. “I think we could’ve won if I played. Went to seven with them without me playing. I don’t think I make us worse.”

Jalen Williams’ Injury-Plagued 2025-26 Season

While helping lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to its first championship in franchise history in 2025, Jalen Williams’ injury run started. A torn ligament in his right wrist during the Thunder’s title run resulted in offseason surgery.

The recovery process lasted beyond the start of the 2025-26 season, resulting in Williams missing the first 19 games of the regular season.

Once he returned on Nov. 28, Jalen Williams lasted until mid-January before suffering his first of many hamstring strains this season. The first Grade 2 right hamstring strain resulted in 10 missed games. He would come back for two contests before re-aggravating the lower-body injury. His second stint on the sideline lasted 16 games.

Altogether, Jalen Williams missed 49 regular-season games in the 2025-26 season. Oklahoma City was hoping to set the injuries aside in the postseason, but that wasn’t the case.

The issue moved from his right to his left leg, where he sustained a left hamstring strain in the Thunder’s first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. Williams missed the rest of the first round, all of Oklahoma City’s series win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the West Semifinals, but returned for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Thunder forward played all of Game 1 before re-aggravating the left hamstring in Game 2. A short return took place in Game 6 against the Spurs. Williams played just 10 minutes before getting shut down for the rest of the Thunder’s season.

“It was extremely frustrating throughout the year to not be able to play,” Williams said after looking back at the 2025-26 season. “The summer was just as frustrating. Because I won, I was excited to get back on the court. Obviously, I couldn’t.”

Thunder Dealt With Multiple Injuries Throughout 2025-26

Aside from Jalen Williams’ frustrating season, the Thunder dealt with injuries all throughout the 2025-26 season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went through an injury scare of his own. The 2025-26 NBA MVP missed time due to an abdominal strain. Gilgeous-Alexander’s injury took place around the time of the NBA All-Star break. Instead having to even more time, his setbacks resulted in 14 missed games this season.

Center Isaiah Hartenstein continuously missed games due to a lingering right calf strain. The 28-year-old was sidelined for 35 games.

Veteran guard Alex Caruso dealt with injury woes of his won, missing time due to a concussion in the first game of the season and a left hip contusion later in the regular season. Caruso missed 26 games this season.

Another significant issue was Ajay Mitchell. Despite having a career year, the 23-year-old missed time in the regular season due to an abdominal strain. He suffered an ankle sprain during his injury stint as well, resulting in 25 missed games.

Ajay Mitchell also missed postseason time. After suffering a right calf strain in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, Mitchell’s season was cut short and never made it back to action for the Thunder.

All of the setbacks piled up for head coach Mark Daigneault and the Oklahoma City Thunder, resulting in a season that was cut short. The Thunder failed to win back-to-back NBA championships, but will rest and recover for the 2026-27 season.