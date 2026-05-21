Jalen Williams Injury Sparks Calls For Thunder To Shut Him Down For The Season

OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams suffered another injury setback in Game 2 of the Western Conference against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Williams re-aggravated his left hamstring injury, the same body part that put him out of action for six straight playoff games this season.

It is the second time Williams has injured the same left hamstring in the playoffs. It also came following two setbacks from his right hamstring in the regular season.

At the start of the season, Williams also recovered from a wrist injury he sustained in last year’s playoff run, which prevented him from playing in the training camp and in the first month of the season.

Jalen Williams was getting treatment on his left hamstring after exiting. That’s the hamstring he strained in Game 2 of the first round, causing him to miss six games before coming back for the West finals opener. https://t.co/lAzbnqpr0f — Tim MacMahon (@BannedMacMahon) May 21, 2026

Thunder Fans Call For Massive Decision For Jalen Williams

With his injury just for this season, many OKC Thunder fans started calls for the team to shut Williams down. The reason stems from the potential long-term impact of the injuries on Williams’ career.

@ThunderND: Just sit him for the rest of the season, we’re approaching career altering territory with this

@kandiegirl2720: This is the same injury that Luka has and he also caught a lot of backlash for not playing. But what people are not understanding is that not allowing yourself the necessary healing time…. could be the decision that ends your career.

@vishnunairb: Hamstring is one of the most career altering injuries ever.

@Persevere21: Hamstring is not to be played around with. Even in gm 1 after timeouts you could see OKC’s medical staff working on him and at half time they showed him & a Trainor working on his other leg to loosen it. OG also needs to be careful. The playoffs are physical & fast paced.

Meanwhile, other Thunder call for a more drastic change, suggesting that the squad should trade Williams because of his injury history at just 25 years old.

@LeagueInsiderr: So sad for Jaylen. He would be like Joel Embiid, injured each season. OKC needs to trade this guy asap for a reliable wing.

@ghostshred1: Bro will never get healthy. Trade him to get a top 4 pick?

@Bunchofnumbers: Shame. He clearly was headed for an all-time series

@LakeshowPV: He should have been shut down for the season already.

Thunder Receives Possible Bad News For Jalen Williams

According to a sports doctor and NBA injury insider, Jalen Williams’ injury could put him in jeopardy for the rest of the Western Conference Finals.

“Jalen Williams is OUT again with left hamstring “tightness” This likely means he aggravated it which would put his status in jeopardy for the series,” Dr. Evan Jeffries wrote during Game 2.

In Game 2, Williams started for the Thunder but only logged seven minutes, finishing with four points, one rebound, and two steals.

Williams’ status for the rest of the series remain uncertain. According to Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, the new diagnosis for his injury will be known by Thursday morning.

For now, the Thunder travels to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4. The series is tied at 1-1.