Jalen Williams Injury Update: Thunder Gets Good News Ahead of Game 5

All Jalen Williams could do was watch as the San Antonio Spurs pummeled the OKC Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, holding them to their playoffs-worst performance.

However, Williams’ fate can change as a new update from ESPN’s Shams Charania indicated a possible return to action for the former All-NBA player in Game 5, a pivotal one in Oklahoma City.

According to Charania, Williams has been progressing well in his rehab ahead of Game 5 as the team evaluates his re-aggravated hamstring injury day-to-day.

“I am told that [Jalen Williams] has been making some progress on his on-court workouts. He is starting to do more and more,” Charania said on Monday afternoon.

Charania clarified that his return is set in stone in Game 5, along with the injured Ajay Mitchell, who suffered a calf strain in Game 3.

“Both of their statuses are very much up in the air for Game 5 on Tuesday night,” he said. “Both are dealing with soft tissue injuries. We know the Oklahoma City Thunder organization always looks at the long-term approach. If you think about the soft tissue injuries of the hamstring as well as the calf, typically these are not just day-by-day injuries.”

Williams first hurt his left hamstring in Game 2 of the first round against the Phoenix Suns. That injury put him out of action for nearly a month, missing out on the rest of Round 1, and the entirety of the second round, where the Thunder swept the Lakers.

He returned in Game 1 of the West Finals and put up 26 points in 37 minutes in a double overtime loss. Game 2 saw him log seven points in the first quarter before exiting the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Speaks On Playing Without A Reliable Secondary Ball Handler

With Williams and Mitchell’s absence in Game 4, the Thunder put more pressure on Gilgeous-Alexander to create for himself and for the team.

While they still deal with their two best ball handlers outside SGA, the Thunder is ready to play through the adversities without Williams and Mitchell, according to the two-time NBA MVP.

“Two of our handlers, our creators are out, but guys are good off the ball, and we played a fair amount of games this year with no handlers,” he said.

“So, we’re a little bit used to that. But I mean, regardless, I think it’s just a snowball effect. I think when you come out with the right energy, things like that work out and the offense has flow. And I don’t think we came out with the right energy today.”

Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points in Game 4 as the Spurs’ defense converged on him while his supporting cast struggled to score around him.

Game 5 Is Set To Be The Most Important Game of the Series

Game 5 will be a pivotal one for both the Thunder and the Spurs. The winner will be one step closer to a return to the NBA Finals.

The Spurs are expected to field De’Aaron Fox (ankle), and Dylan Harper (adductor) in Game 5, just like they did in Games 3 and 4.

The Thunder’s injured players’ availability remains to be seen.

Game 5 is on Tuesday, May 26, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.