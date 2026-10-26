Jalen Williams Makes First Social Media Activity Since Horrific Injury

Jalen Williams made his first social media move since suffering a major ankle injury in OKC Thunder’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, Williams changed his Instagram header to pitch black and transformed his IG bio to a telling Biblical quote from Proverbs 24:16.

“Though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again,” Williams wrote in his bio.

What Does the Quote Means For Jalen Williams NBA Career?

According to the Bible, the number seven represents completeness or a full measure. It means the righteous person may suffer repeated failures, deep trials, or major stumbles throughout life.

The verse is perceived to teach that a life of faith is a continuous journey rather than a flawless one. Stumbling in hardship does not mean final defeat as long as you seek restoration and rise again.

Now, that serves as a powerful metaphor for the career, resilience, and current reality of Williams, who starts his journey back to basketball after an ugly fall on Sunday.

With 1:14 remaining in the fourth quarter, Williams drove to the basket and came down awkwardly after being fouled by Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn. His left leg buckled and his foot bent at an unnatural and gruesome angle under him.

Medical personnel rushed to the floor, placed a towel over his leg, pumped an air cast and carted him off on a stretcher. He gave a pair of thumbs up to the crowd as he left the arena.

The Thunder did not immediately announce a final medical diagnosis. Head coach Mark Daigneault stated that the team was scheduled to receive a medical update on Monday morning.

This devastating incident serves as another painful setback in an unfortunate stretch of bad luck for the All-Star guard. Throughout the preceding 2025-2026 NBA season, Williams was limited to just 33 regular-season games due to lingering complications from a torn scapholunate ligament in his shooting wrist, which he initially played through during the Thunder’s 2025 championship run.

Upon recovering from his wrist surgeries, his campaign was repeatedly derailed by soft-tissue issues, including severe hamstring strains in both legs that forced three separate absences and ultimately sidelined him during the Western Conference Finals.

Simply put, Williams could not catch a break from the injury bug.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Emotional Message As Thunder Deals With Jalen Williams Injury

Thunder superstar and Jalen Williams’ close friend Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was in tears after Williams injured his ankle.

He continued to be emotional shortly after the game and faced the media with motivating messages for the entire team.

“You gotta play the hand you’re dealt in life. It sucks, but it’s part of the game. We have a team for a reason, and we have guys ready to step up and hold down the fort,” the two-time reigning MVP said.

“It’s obviously going to be tough without a player like that. But he’s not gone forever. He’ll be back better than ever, and we know it. We just gotta hold the fort down until he comes back.”

Right now, the Thunder will again heavily rely on SGA on offense while his supporting cast looks to fill the voids left by Williams on both ends of the floor.