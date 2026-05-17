Will Jalen Williams Play in Game 1 vs Spurs? The Latest on OKC Thunder Star Status

TThe Oklahoma City Thunder are getting a major boost just in time for the Western Conference finals — and it involves one of their most important players.

Jalen Williams, who has been sidelined since April 22 with a left hamstring strain, has officially been listed as available for Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The update marks a significant development for a Thunder team entering the series with championship aspirations.

“Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams – out since April 22 with a hamstring strain – is listed available against the San Antonio Spurs for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals,” Charania wrote on X.

But Williams’ status isn’t just about being available — it’s about how ready he actually is.

The 6-foot-6 forward was seen putting up shots during Sunday’s practice, according to USA Today’s Clemente Almanza, and recently said he feels “healthy” heading into Monday night’s opener. Those signs suggest Oklahoma City could be getting closer to a full version of one of its most versatile two-way players at a critical moment in the postseason.

Jalen Williams Injury Update Shows Steady Progress Before Game 1

Williams’ return has been trending in the right direction in recent days.

“It’s good that I haven’t had to rush back from my hamstring stuff at all,” Williams said on his YouTube channel on Friday. “I’m actually taking like extra days now than from what was originally planned because we were up 3-0 [over the Lakers], so there was no point in going into this series and possibly hurting myself before we play the Timberwolves or the Spurs.

“I’m about to go into another series healthy.”

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His presence in practice — and specifically his ability to go through shooting drills — offered a tangible sign that his recovery has progressed beyond the early stages.

Oklahoma City is expected to provide a final update on his status Sunday night, but listing him as available signals confidence that he can contribute immediately.

Thunder vs Spurs Game 1 Looms as Key Test for Williams’ Return

The timing of Williams’ return could prove pivotal.

The Thunder host the Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night, with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City. The series marks a matchup between the top-seeded Thunder and a surging San Antonio team led by Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs dominated the regular-season series, going 4-1 against the defending champions, but the postseason presents a different challenge — especially with the Thunder entering the series with momentum, with an unbeaten 8-0 mark in this year’s playoffs so far.

Williams’ availability gives the Thunder a key piece back as they attempt to maintain their immaculate record.

Jalen Williams Return Adds Versatility to Thunder Lineup

Williams has emerged as one of Oklahoma City’s most important players this season.

He averaged 17.1 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds, serving as a secondary scorer and playmaker alongside back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

His ability to defend multiple positions and create offense off the dribble provides the Thunder with lineup flexibility that was difficult to replace during his absence.

Even if he plays limited minutes in Game 1, his return allows Oklahoma City to ease the burden on its backcourt while strengthening its perimeter defense.

Thunder’s NBA Finals Hopes Tied to Health and Depth

The Thunder enter the Western Conference finals with back-to-back championship aspirations, but their path hinges on health.

Williams’ injury forced Oklahoma City to lean more heavily on its depth, with role players like Ajay Mitchell stepping into expanded roles late in the postseason.

Now, with Williams trending toward full participation, the Thunder regain a dynamic two-way presence at a critical stage.

His return doesn’t just add another scorer — it restores balance to a team built on versatility, spacing and defensive pressure.