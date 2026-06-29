Thunder Make $7.2 Million Contract Decision on Veteran Guard

The Oklahoma City Thunder have begun roster changes in an attempt to dodge the NBA’s tax apron.

Free agency begins on June 30, while the deadline for team and player options is June 29. The Thunder announced their decision on veteran guard Kenrich Williams.

Oklahoma City is declining Williams’ $7.2 million team option for the 2026-27 season, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported. He becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Looking Back on Kenrich Williams’ Tenure With the Thunder

Kenrich Williams, 31, began his NBA career with the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending two years with the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent, he would join the Thunder in 2020.

Williams has been a role player who mostly comes off the bench for the Thunder over the past six seasons. He’s been with the franchise since the beginning of head coach Mark Daigneault’s tenure in 2020-21.

This included three straight seasons of missing the playoffs before the Thunder became a Western Conference powerhouse.

He became a reliable scorer for Oklahoma City under limited minutes. Williams averaged 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 18.6 minutes per game with shooting splits of 49.2/37.7/63.5.

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Williams was on the roster when the Thunder won its first championship in franchise history in 2025.

What Other Moves Have the Thunder Made This Offseason?

While Oklahoma City looks to make a salary cut to avoid the tax apron, the franchise made multiple roster moves.

The Thunder saved a combined $49.9 million after trading away Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks and Isaiah Joe to the Detroit Pistons for two second-round picks, per The Oklahoman’s Justin Martinez.

Center Isaiah Hartenstein secured a long-term deal with the Thunder, agreeing to a three-year, $75 million contract that runs through the 2028-29 season.

Oklahoma City also picked up Lu Dort’s $17.2 million team option for the 2026-27 season. Dort will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The Thunder also made roster additions in the 2026 NBA Draft. Oklahoma City drafted Michigan center Aday Mara with the No. 12 pick and Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz with the No. 16 pick.

In the second round, OKC selected Kentucky forward Otega Oweh at pick No. 41.

These moves helped the Thunder shed money to dodge the tax apron while continuing the franchise’s pattern of building the roster through young prospects in the NBA Draft.

Cason Wallace Eligible for Rookie-Scale Contract Extension

This offseason is also the time that Cason Wallace becomes eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension with the franchise.

Wallace, 22, is owed $7.42 million in his final year under contract in 2026-27.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has become a pivotal rotational piece for the Thunder. In 2025-26, Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game on 43.2/35.1/80.9 shooting splits.

One of the Thunder’s key defensive pieces earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in the 2025-26 season.