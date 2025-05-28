Kourtney Hartenstein, Isaiah Hartenstein’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kourtney Kellar Hartenstein is the wife of Oklahoma City Thunder star Isaiah Hartenstein.

She has been by Isaiah’s side since they first connected in 2019, and they have one son named Elijah together, who just turned a year old this month.

She has achieved a lot of fame and fortune in her own right as a model and social media influencer.

Here is everything you need to know about Kourtney Kellar Hartenstein, Isaiah Hartenstein’s wife.

1. Kourtney Kellar Hartenstein Was a Cheerleader & Gymnastics Coach in College

While earning her degree in athletic training from Henderson State University, Kourtney was on a co-ed cheerleading team for the Reddies and even served as a team captain.

She also mentioned on her Instagram that while in college, she worked as a cheer coach – for a minimum wage of $6.25 an hour!

Kourtney graduated from Henderson State in 2014.

2. Isaiah & Courtney Hartenstein Met on Instagram

Kourtney and Isaiah met in 2019 after he slid into her Instagram DMs – in the most wholesome way.

She told the New York Post back in 2022 that beyond all of the modeling content on her Instagram, Isaiah noticed her for something different than most of her followers.

“I get a lot of comments about my body, which is nice. But he came in and messaged me something like, ‘You have the most beautiful smile,’ and sent me his favorite photo of me from my feed,” Kourntey said.

It wasn’t one of the many swimsuit shots she has on her account.

“I was wearing a turtleneck in that picture,” she said. “It was really sweet of him.”

3. She Was a Viral Ring Girl for Jake Paul

Kourtney has worked as a ring girl for several of Jake Paul’s most famous bouts – including his victories over Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz.

She first went viral as a ring girl after chatting with Logan Paul during Jake Paul’s bout with Tyron Woodley on August 29, 2021. People online suspected the pair may be flirting – but Kourtney was already dating Isaiah by that point.

4. She Is a Business Owner

Kourtney owns the company Kourtney by Kourntey Kellar, which offers a line of 100% vegan self-tanning products.

She also helps Isaiah run the Hartenstein foundation, which advocates for mental health awareness. They recently partnered with Oklahoma Shirt Company and release an Isaiah Hartenstein t-shirt to raise money for Positive Tomorrows, an organization that benefits children experiencing homelessness.

5. Isaiah & Kourtney Hartenstein Got Married on a Yacht

On July 29, 2023, Isaiah and Kourtney were married off the course of Newport Beach, California on a yacht!

They also got engaged on the coast of California – at a beach on Malibu back in April of 2022.

Hartenstein only briefly played in California for the Clippers during the 2021-22 season, but he seems to have found a home in Oklahoma City, where he has established himself in the starting lineup.

Kourtney and Isaiah hope to add another ring to their collection in 2025 – meaning an NBA championship ring, of course!