Latest Dylan Harper Injury Update Leaves OKC Thunder Hanging For Game 3

Dylan Harper’s availability in Game 3 would only become public in the tip-off of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals as the San Antonio Spurs look to take a 2-1 advantage in the series against the OKC Thunder.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Harper will be a game-time decision for the Spurs as they navigate his adductor injury, which he picked up when the Thunder took Game 2 of the series in OKC last Wednesday.

“San Antonio’s Dylan Harper will be a game-time decision tonight in Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder after MRI showed an adductor injury, not a hamstring, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X. “Harper is expected to go through his pregame routine to make a decision on his status.”

Initial prognosis indicated a hamstring injury for Harper, but an MRI revealed the adductor was the injured muscle for Harper.

That would leave the Thunder waiting to determine the Spurs’ guard rotations in Game 3, which would be a pivotal point of a highly-contested series.

Harper is not the only guard in the Spurs’ injury list, as De’Aaron Fox is also listed as a game-time decision for Game 3.

Fox has been out since Game 1 because of a high ankle sprain.

If both players do not play in Game 3, the Spurs will be forced to lean on Stephon Castle as their point guard. Castle has recorded 20 turnovers in the first two games of the series. The next natural point guard in their depth chart is Jordan McLaughlin, who had six points in seven minutes in Game 2.

Thunder Also Expected To Miss Key Player

The OKC Thunder is also expected to be without its key player Jalen Williams, who exited the first quarter of Game 2 after re-aggravating his left hamstring injury he picked up during the first round of the playoffs.

Williams’ potential absence would leave a tremendous hole in the team’s offense and defense, as they would be lacking a versatile forward who can initiate off the dribble and provide impactful defense, especially against the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama/

Williams’ omission in Game 3 would allow the Thunder to re-insert Ajay Mitchell back in the starting lineup, just like they did in the second round against the LA Lakers.

Mitchell, however, also had an injury scare in Game 2, twisting his quad muscle late in the fourth quarter, putting him out of the game for the final three possessions.

Reports then circulated that he was walking fine after the game, following numerous treatments on his lower leg from the Thunder’s medical staff.

Regardless of the injury reports at tip-off, the Thunder is seen to be raring to go up 2-1 in a series that has been incredibly competitive from start to finish.

Spurs-Thunder Game 3’s Tip-Off Time

The Thunder and Spurs will renew their heated clash on Friday night in San Antonio, Texas.

Game 3’s tip-off will be at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time or 7:30 p.m. CST. The game’s broadcast will be via NBC and Peacock.

All eyes are expected to be on the team’s warmups and shootaround, as it will determine the availability of both squads’ injured players.