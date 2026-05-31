Luguentz Dort Reveals Future Plans With OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort revealed his future plans with the only NBA team he’s ever played for, saying he wants to be back.

Dort was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Thunder in 2019, and he has been a staple of OKC’s lineup ever since. In seven years in Oklahoma City, Dort has played in 432 games, and he won the NBA Championship with the Thunder in 2025. He was also named to the All-NBA First Defensive Team during OKC’s championship season.

Luguentz Dort Reveals His Future Plans With OKC

After the Thunder were eliminated in this year’s playoffs by the San Antonio Spurs in seven games, Dort does not have a guaranteed contract with the team going forward. The Thunder have a team option on Dort for next season at $18.2 million, which they may pick up.

But given that the team is set to have serious luxury tax issues next season due to being in the second apron, Thunder GM Sam Presti will have to be creative with several members of his team’s roster, including Dort.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday during the Thunder’s year-end media availability, Dort said that he hopes to remain in OKC going forward.

“That’s a conversation that’s going to happen. It hasn’t happened yet, obviously, we just lost last night. But I have a lot of trust in this organization. I’m really grateful for all the stuff that (Presti) did for me to this point, and obviously, I want to stay here. This organization and this city really shaped me as a person and as a player, so the conversation is going to happen. Obviously, I want to stay here. This is like a home to me,” Dort said.

Thunder Have Big Decisions to Make

While the Thunder would surely love to have Dort back, it’s going to take some serious salary cap maneuvering from Presti to make it happen.

While Dort at $18.2 million is solid value at face value for what he brings to the table, the team is set to be so far into the second apron next year that his money multiplies several times over due to the luxury tax penalties associated with being in the second apron. So, Presti might be forced to decline the team option on Dort due to those financial concerns.

The team would likely want to have Dort back, but they would likely ask him to take a pay cut and sign a multiyear deal at a lower rate instead. While Dort could be open to that, he might want to test the free-agent market and see what sorts of offers are out there for him.

Even if the Thunder pick up Dort’s team option, it could have a ripple effect on the rest of the roster, as other depth players like Isaiah Joe and/or Aaron Wiggins might have to be moved if they want to bring Dort back.

Ultimately, Dort wants to be back, and the Thunder would likely want to make a reunion happen. But they have to make sure it works from a salary-cap perspective, so it will be very interesting to see what sort of magic Presti cooks up this offseason to see if they can get a deal done.