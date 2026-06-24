TRADE: Oklahoma City Thunder And Memphis Grizzlies Make A Deal

On Tuesday night, the 2026 NBA Draft is taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

During the night, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that the Oklahoma City Thunder had made a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Charania’s first post: “Sources: Memphis is trading No. 16 pick Bennett Stirtz to the Oklahoma City Thunder for two second-round picks.”

Charania’s second post: “Memphis will draft No. 17 now via OKC. So the Grizzlies get two second-round picks and swap the No. 16 pick for No. 17.”

Looking At Stirtz

Stirtz is coming off a season (with Iowa) where he averaged 19.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.8% from three-point range in 37 games.

He had spent the 2024-25 season at Drake.

Here’s what people were saying about his addition to OKC:

Andrew Schlecht: “I love the Bennett Stirtz pick. He is just a great basketball player. Great shooter. Great passer. Good team defender. Overall just an awesome competitor.”

Dan Woike: “A lot of pre-draft talk about Bennett Stirtz as a player coveted by win-now teams. No one is more win-now than the Thunder.”

Brandon Rahbar: “Bennett Stirtz adds more shooting, ball handling, shot creation and playmaking for the Thunder. OKC adds size in Mara and adds offense in Stirtz.”

David Eickholt: “Bennett Stirtz goes to an immediate title contender and the best front office in the NBA with Oklahoma City. Perfect play style for him and a chance to play for a title right away.”

@SleeperThunder: “BREAKING: The Thunder are acquiring the draft rights to Iowa PG Bennett Stirtz (16th pick) from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the No. 17 pick and two second-round picks, per @ShamsCharania. Stirtz averaged 19.8 points on 47.7% shooting (35.8% from three), along with 2.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game last season for the Hawkeyes.”

Memphis Keeps Dealing

Charania reported that the Grizzlies then made another deal with the Detroit Pistons.

He wrote: “Another Grizzlies trade: Memphis is trading No. 17 to the Detroit Pistons to move back to No. 21 — for three second round picks.”

Grizzlies And Thunder Last Season

The Thunder are coming off a season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 64-18 record.

That said, they lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies missed the postseason (with a 25-57 record).