2-Time NBA MVP Ends 5-Year Streak To Pay Tribute To Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has inspired generations of players. Following his retirement on Wednesday, Westbrook was showered with tributes and messages, including one from a two-time NBA MVP and former NBA champion from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Thursday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ended his four-year streak of not posting on X with a heartfelt message to Westbrook on his retirement. Before his post on Westbrook, his last was in September 2021 about a Converse shoe.

What Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Told Russell Westbrook

“A real OKC legend forever. Congrats on an amazing career brother. Appreciate your contributions to the game,” Gilgeous-Alexander wrote, reposting the tribute from the Thunder on social media.

A real OKC legend forever. Congrats on an amazing career brother . Appreciate your contributions to the game https://t.co/FI74GMWwdG — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (@shaiglalex) August 13, 2026

Both Westbrook and Gilgeous-Alexander are foundational cornerstone guards for the Thunder. Though they never played regular-season games as OKC teammates, Gilgeous-Alexander inherited the mantle of franchise cornerstone when Westbrook was traded in July 2019.

Westbrook exited the franchise just weeks after Gilgeous-Alexander was traded to OKC via the Paul George trade with the LA Clippers.

Westbrook played 11 seasons with the Thunder, winning an MVP award in 2017. Drafted fourth overall in 2008 just as the franchise relocated to OKC, he grew alongside Kevin Durant to reach the 2012 NBA Finals.

When Durant departed OKC in 2016, Westbrook chose loyalty, carrying the team during its toughest transitional years and averaging a historic triple-double on his way to the MVP crown. He again averaged a triple-double for two more seasons before being traded to Houston.

Westbrook holds the OKC records for games played (821), minutes (28,330), points (18,859), rebounds (5,760), and assists (6,897).

Westbrook may not have won an NBA title with the Thunder, but he earned eight of his nine All-Star selections, two scoring titles, and All-NBA honors while in OKC.

Westbrook is expected to see his jersey retired in OKC.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Says He Is Not Russell Westbrook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a bold declaration during his first interview as part of the Thunder organization in 2019.

Gilgeous-Alexander declared that he is not Russell Westbrook, a statement that ushered in a new era for the Thunder.

“I am not Russell Westbrook,” the then-21-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We don’t have the same name, the same body type, nothing like that. So I’m going to try to be myself and be the best me, and everything else will take care of itself.”

“Regardless of the situation, I’m going to continue to work hard and play my game. I know that eventually it will come out and things like that. I don’t worry about starting. I don’t worry about accolades or anything like that. I just work hard, keep my head down and be true to who I am.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has since made his own mark with the Thunder franchise. He led the Thunder to back-to-back Western Conference Finals and steered the team to their first-ever NBA title in 2025.

Gilgeous-Alexander has also won two NBA MVPs, the most by any Thunder player ever. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook only won one in their time in OKC.

Gilgeous-Alexander is now the face of the franchise and is seen to be a franchise legend too, just like Westbrook.