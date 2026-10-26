NBA Players React to Thunder’s Jalen Williams’ Terrifying Leg Injury vs Clippers

Oklahoma is holding its breath fearing the worst after Thunder star Jalen Williams went down with a potential season-ending injury in Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Williams, 25, has struggled with injuries since April 2025, when he tore a ligament in his wrist months before the Thunder hoisted its first championship in franchise history. Williams also battled recurring hamstring problems last season, which ultimately sidelined him for most of last season’s playoffs. Now, the former first round pick could be watching the rest of the 2026-27 season on the bench.

NBA World, Players React to Thunder Star Going Down

The Thunder may have pulled off the victory over the Clippers, who fell to 1-2 after the loss, but Williams’ injury, of course, was, unfortunately, the biggest storyline of the night.

On X, formerly Twitter, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton wrote “JDub” and three praying hands emojis.

Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun wrote, “Praying for jdubb,” punctuating his message with a praying hands emoji and a black heart emoji.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero wrote “JDub” followed by three praying hands emojis.

Said Thunder guard Alex Caruso after the Thunder’s 108-101 victory Sunday: “(Williams) is a resilient human being. He has great parents, comes from a great family of, I think, hard work and love and putting your best forward at all times.”

Expressed Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “I just feel bad for him. Nothing more than that.”

Said Gilgeous-Alexander during Sunday’s post game press conference: “You gotta play the hand you’re dealt. It sucks, but it’s a part of the game. You have a team for a reason.”





