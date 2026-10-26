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NBA Players React to Thunder’s Jalen Williams’ Terrifying Leg Injury vs Clippers

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Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Oklahoma is holding its breath fearing the worst after Thunder star Jalen Williams went down with a potential season-ending injury in Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. 

Williams, 25, has struggled with injuries since April 2025, when he tore a ligament in his wrist months before the Thunder hoisted its first championship in franchise history. Williams also battled recurring hamstring problems last season, which ultimately sidelined him for most of last season’s playoffs. Now, the former first round pick could be watching the rest of the 2026-27 season on the bench.

NBA World, Players React to Thunder Star Going Down

Los Angeles Clippers v Oklahoma City Thunder
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – OCTOBER 25: Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder gives a thumbs up to the crowd while being carted off after an injury during the second half against the LA Clippers at Paycom Center on October 25, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

The Thunder may have pulled off the victory over the Clippers, who fell to 1-2 after the loss, but Williams’ injury, of course, was, unfortunately, the biggest storyline of the night.

On X, formerly Twitter, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton wrote “JDub” and three praying hands emojis. 

Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun wrote, “Praying for jdubb,” punctuating his message with a praying hands emoji and a black heart emoji.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero wrote “JDub” followed by three praying hands emojis.

Said Thunder guard Alex Caruso after the Thunder’s 108-101 victory Sunday: “(Williams) is a resilient human being. He has great parents, comes from a great family of, I think, hard work and love and putting your best forward at all times.” 

Expressed Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “I just feel bad for him. Nothing more than that.”

Said Gilgeous-Alexander during Sunday’s post game press conference: “You gotta play the hand you’re dealt. It sucks, but it’s a part of the game. You have a team for a reason.”



Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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NBA Players React to Thunder’s Jalen Williams’ Terrifying Leg Injury vs Clippers

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