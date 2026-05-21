NBA World Reacts to Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Dominant Game 2 vs Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander answered every doubter. After a tough Game 1 loss, the two-time MVP came out locked in and put the Oklahoma City Thunder on his back.

SGA dropped 30 points, dished out 9 assists, and committed just 1 turnover as OKC dominated the San Antonio Spurs 122-113 to tie the Western Conference Finals at 1-1.

SGA’s Masterclass in Game 2 vs Spurs

Shai​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to be the main pillar of strength for OKC on the night of Wednesday and the best part he can do a lot more.

It was a tough outing for SGA in Game 1 when he missed shots a lot, scoring only 7 field goals out of 23 attempts in a double-overtime losing effort.

The talented player however got very fresh, he was extremely precise and he commanded the game fully. Ultimately, he dished 30 points, handed out 9 assists, rebounded 4 times.

The Thunder in fact looked to be completely different players compared to their Game 1 performance. The way OKC moved the ball around SGA’s drives was way better, they also took advantage of improved off-ball movement and finally they managed to open clean space in SGA’s favorite spots on the floor.

Spurs made some good scoring runs at different times during the game but the Thunder answered each time and every time SGA was the one who made it happen. The 122-113 final score was, in fact, a statement victory at Paycom Center, indicating that this very interesting series is now tied, with the two teams set to meet in Game 3 in San Antonio.

NBA World Reacts

The basketball world wasted no time sounding off on SGA’s brilliant performance. Analysts and fans alike flooded social media with reactions.

Esfandiar Baraheni, NBA writer for The Athletic, said: “Huge response game from the 2x MVP SGA. 30 points and 9 assists. 7/11 from the mid range area. Just 1 turnover. An absolute clinic vs the Spurs point of attack defense. An all-time series is now all tied.”

In a separate post earlier in the game, the same analyst noted: “SGA with 24 points on 16 shots and just 4 FTA btw — just getting to his spots and killing them with lethal shotmaking. Such a fun player to watch.”

Jared Weiss, who covers the Spurs and NBA for The Athletic, wrote: “The Spurs need their guards to win this series. They’re down two of them and couldn’t keep their offense consistent enough to keep up with SGA tonight.”

One fan account said: “So much just happened in Spurs/Thunder Game 2: … We got MVP SGA … This series is already special, can’t wait for game 3.”

Daniel Bell, a senior NBA reporter, posted: “Great bounce back win for the Thunder. SGA: 30p 9a 4r … Great bounce back win for the Thunder. Did a great job of responding to every Spurs run.”

One analyst said: “Liking OKC’s off-ball movement around SGA’s drives and the increased off-ball usage for him to simplify passing and shooting decisions, creating more space in his preferred areas. He’s also less hesitant to force his way through the Spurs’ stunts.”

One fan account said: “SGA is absolutely doing it all tonight… 24 points, 9 assists, and ZERO turnovers. Through three quarters. He’s cooking.”

One fan said: “Winning the Wemby-less minutes. SGA is cooking. Beating the doubles, feasting in the midrange, sweet no-look passes.”

One fan said: “I mean the Spurs had a good season but SGA is showing what a real MVP looks like.”