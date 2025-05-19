OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Bold Comment After Game 7 ‘”I Never Was Worried About This’

OklahomaCity Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is proving to the world why he is a special player and deserving of the MVP award for this season. The Thunder eliminated the Denver Nuggets in game 7 to advance to the Western Conference finals. He was a big reason why the Thunder were able to put the Nuggets away with ease, as he scored 35 points. In an ESPN article by Ramona Shelburne, Gileous-Alexander explains how nervous he was during the game, however, he eventually calmed down.

I think the nerves were natural,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We shot horribly to start the game. But I knew we were getting really good looks, and if we just stuck with it, we would loosen up and the ball would find the basket.

“I never was worried about this, the way we started. Once I felt the flow of the game and we had the right intentions and the right energy, I knew it would turn around.”

Gilgeous-Alexander MVP of the league

Gilgeous-Alexander had a career year for the Thunder this season as he led the league in scoring with 32.7 ppg to go along with 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds. He has all the right skill set to be one of the best players in the league, as he is the best player on the best team in the league. Many of his teammates praise him for his performances and leadership on the court.

“I don’t think he has any lack of confidence in himself,” guard Alex Caruso told The Athletic. “That was there long before I got here or any other people around the organization got here, and that’s just how he carries himself. He expects excellence, and we expect it out of him, too. He’s the head of this thing for us, and we have the utmost confidence in him.”

The ability to lead a young team while also being a young player is also impressive for the MVP candidate.

Gilgeous-Alexander believes the Thunder can win it all

Gilgeous-Alexander believes the Thunder have a real opportunity to win the championship this season as they have the right combination of players.

“We always say the answer is never a hero play or anything out of the ordinary,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s being who we are, trusting each other. Playing with our five on both ends, and whatever the problem is, we can fix it with collective effort. And that’s all we try to focus on.

The Thunder will have a tough challenge with the Timberwolves, as they have a superstar player in Anthony Edwards. Edwards is an explosive player who scores at any time, as he is one of the more aggressive players in the league. The Thunder will need a collective effort from everybody if they are to have any chance of advancing to the Finals. OKC will always have a chance in any game they play in as long as they have Gileous-Alexander playing point guard.