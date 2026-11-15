OKC Thunder Announce Crucial Ajay Mitchell Injury News Before Kings Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder, amid a three-game losing streak, travels to Sacramento to take on the 1-11 Kings on Sunday night.

The Thunder is coming off a 113-112 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night in a game that came down to a missed game-winning 3-pointer by superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Oklahoma City dropped its third straight game for the first time since April 2024.

The Thunder is the most injured team in basketball, with guard Ajay Mitchell the latest to join a long list of sidelined Thunder stars.

Will Mitchell Return for Thunder Tonight?

Mitchell, 24, suffered a sprained ankle in the Thunder’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The rising star guard, selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, has missed two consecutive games. According to the Thunder’s official team injury report released ahead of Sunday’s contest in Sacramento, Mitchell is questionable to play for the second game in a row.

Unfortunately, Mitchell is one of many stars included on the team’s injury report.

F Jalen Williams (ankle surgery): OUT

G Cason Wallace (shoulder surgery): OUT

C Chet Holmgren (knee injury recovery): OUT

F Jaylin Williams (back spasms): OUT

C Thomas Sorber (knee surgery): OUT

Even though the Thunder is taking on the Kings, who have lost five games in a row and are 14th in the Western Conference, the team needs all the healthy bodies it can get at this point. Without Holmgren and Jalen Williams, the other two stars of the Big Three alongside Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder hopes to get back Mitchell, who is rapidly emerging as a star playmaker.

OKC Looking to Right Ship Amid Intense Early Season Adversity

Injuries have not been kind to the Thunder since last season. The Thunder went most of the 2025-26 regular season and playoffs without Williams, a one-time All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defensive selection. Oklahoma City lost Mitchell during last spring’s Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs. Both players’ injury woes have continued into this season, with Williams, 25, likely out for the remainder of the year.

Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander, the defending two-time NBA MVP, has been left to carry much of the load. The 28-year-old superstar, who is the all-time leader with 141 consecutive 20-point games, recorded 40 points in Friday’s loss to the Clippers, already marking the third time that the All-NBA guard has hit that point total this season.

The Thunder get an easier opponent tonight and have the opportunity to snap its three-game slide. The Thunder has fallen to ninth in the Western Conference with an 8-5 record.