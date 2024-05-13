Patrick Mahomes Says OKC Guard Could Play in the NFL

The debate that’s been raging throughout the media over the last week has been centered around what NBA players could play in the NFL, and vice versa. Most recently, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort got affirmation from the Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

During Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinal matchup between the Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks, Mahomes reportedly leaned over to Dave Pasch (ABC play-by-play) announcer and NBA legend Hubie Brown to state that Dort could play either running back or linebacker.

What Skills Translate From the NBA to the NFL?

Dort isn’t your average NBA guard in terms of his body. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he’s built more like a football player than, say, a Ja Morant, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 174 pounds. Dort’s Thunder teammate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is listed at 6-foot-6, 195 pounds.

Speed is important in all facets of sports, but we’ve seen in the past that straight-line speed isn’t a key to NFL success. A good example of this would be a world-class sprinter. Although Usain Bolt pointed towards the physicality of the sport as a reason he didn’t want to play, his sprinting skills involve mostly straight running, with no contact at all.

Rather, the ability to stop and start, paired with the ability to change directions, is the more valuable speed quality. The NBA utilizes this skill a little in terms of drives to the basket, but even then, players aren’t being significantly hit and also aren’t really able to cut side-to-side.

One area where NBA players could utilize a skill they’ve already mastered is agility. The ability to maintain body control at top speeds is one of the major factors separating amateurs from professionals.

The NFL (and football in general) is a much more physical sport, demanding the ability to not only deliver but absorb extreme amounts of impact. The NBA doesn’t prepare a player for that kind of physicality.

NFL Body Doesn’t Equal NFL Player

It should be an obvious statement, but it’s one being ignored by the Austin Rivers of the world, who pointed toward the big, athletic NBA’ers as if that evidence would be enough to say they could play in the NFL.

Specifically, Mahomes pointed at Dort and his potential to be a running back or a linebacker. In terms of running back, the average height of a running back is 5-foot-11, with the tallest in NFL history measuring in at 6-foot-4. Height isn’t a good quality for a running back, as it makes them a bigger target.

Linebacker is a different story, as Dort’s size lines up better. The average size of an NFL linebacker is 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds. Short, quick dashes, changes of direction/reactions (akin to NBA defense) and leaping ability are all hallmarks of excellent NFL linebackers. If there was any merit to Mahomes giving Dort the NFL seal of approval, it would be here.

Could it Happen?

It’s a statistical anomaly, but there have been successful basketball players (in college) who have transitioned to playing professional football, though the most important fact is that they have not done it after making the NBA.

If we had a time machine, or if Dort took years off from playing in the NBA to train like an NFL player, sure, he could potentially learn the skills and train his body in the proper way to make a team. But stepping off the court and into NFL training camp with the expectation of making an impact in the NFL? There’s a much better chance of an NFL player making an impact in the NBA.