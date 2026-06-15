OKC Thunder Reveals Chet Holmgren’s Future

The OKC Thunder bowed down to the San Antonio Spurs in a tightly-contested Western Conference Finals, ending their back-to-back championship bid this season. The loss stings many fans because of All-Star Chet Holmgren’s lackluster performance, especially in Game 7.

Many speculated about Holmgren’s future with the team after his disappointing performance in the playoffs. On Monday, the Thunder revealed Holmgren’s future with the team.

According to NBA insider Zach Lowe, the Thunder received calls from NBA contenders about Holmgren’s availability. Yet, the Thunder made it clear: Holmgren is not available.

Chet Holmgren Had A Rough Third Season With The Thunder

That means the 24-year-old Holmgren will be with the Thunder for next season, the same year his rookie max extension will kick in.

Holmgren has been part of numerous trade rumors after the playoffs, including superstar-laden packages that include Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Holmgren averaged 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs. He was dominated by Wembanyama for most of the series.

In Game 7, Holmgren only had four points and shot only two attempts in the game, both coming in the first quarter.

Holmgren was named to the All-NBA Third Team this season after an impressive regular season, averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game.

He will earn $41 million next season, coinciding with the rookie max extension of Jalen Williams. Their contract situations have pushed the Thunder’s salary cap sheet to an even more expensive one, possibly affecting how they would maneuver their roster for next season.

Thunder GM Gets Honest On Chet Holmgren After Playoff Blunder

Thunder general manager Sam Presti expressed his trust in Chet Holmgren after his underwhelming playoff performance that led to the team’s downfall.

Presti said that he trusts Holmgren to work on his game and improve his strengths and weaknesses during the offseason.

“He’s an underdog. We’ve seen that everywhere. He’s been questioned every time,” Presti said. “That’s why he fits here so well. This is a guy that is intrinsically motivated. He doesn’t need things on the internet to drive his improvement.”

“Chet’s one of our guys. He’s been so impactful, he drives winning on so many different levels for us,” Presti added. “He didn’t have a great series. As I was saying, if you go back and look at some of the greatest players, they all have these moments where they run into defeat and struggle.”

Since the start of his NBA career, Holmgren has been a key cog for the Thunder’s defense, playing as a rim protector and a floor spacer. He has shown his offensive chops this season, but his lack of on-ball creation impacted the Thunder’s offense in the playoffs.

For now, Presti is expected to look for minor improvements to the roster for next season. Right now, the plan seems to be to continue building around the core of two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren.