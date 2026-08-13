Russell Westbrook Gets Called ‘GOAT’ Point Guard After Retirement

After 18 seasons in the NBA, Russell Westbrook announced his retirement on Wednesday via social media.

Westbrook is considered one of the greatest players of his generation and is part of the league’s 75th Anniversary Team. He is also a one-time MVP, nine-time All-Star, 2-time All-Star Game MVP and nine-time All-NBA Selection.

“Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end,” Westbrook wrote on social media. “You had to be there. And now it’s over.”

Westbrook’s retirement video was narrated by actor Michael B. Jordan. He played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings in his career.

“Brodie” leaves an incredible legacy despite not winning an NBA championship. He is the league’s all-time leader in triple-doubles. He is also a two-time scoring champion and has led the league in assists per game three times.

Russell Westbrook Gets Called ‘GOAT’ Point Guard

Following his retirement announcement, Russell Westbrook received the highest compliment from New Orleans Pelicans star guard Dejounte Murray. He called Westbrook the “greatest” point guard, above legends like Magic Johnson and Steph Curry.

“GREATEST POINT GUARD EVER!!!! 🖤,” Murray tweeted.

Murray and Westbrook have had their battles on the court over the years.

While Westbrook’s latter career was under a lot of scrutiny from fans and analysts, he still has the respect of his peers. He retires as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history.

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Westbrook has 209 career triple-doubles and has averaged a triple-double in four different seasons. He is also one of two players along with LeBron James with at least 25,000 points and 10,000 assists, as per StatMuse.

The 37-year-old legend finished fifth in the NBA’s all-time assists list. He also has the record for most rebounds by a guard.

NBA Players React to Russell Westbrook’s Retirement

Here are some of the comments made by NBA players, past and present, regarding Russell Westbrook’s retirement and legendary career:

LeBron James:”HELLUVA CAREER BRODIE!! HOF next!!”

Anthony Davis: “My dawg!!!! Congrats on the entire journey champ! Legend forever! Yeah 5!!!”

Myles Turner: “You Always Did It YOUR Way. Salute king.”

Donovan Mitchell: “Thank You @russwest44″

Trae Young: “Damn Brodie… an absolute Legend! What a hell of a career!”

Pau Gasol: “Some careers need no words. Congratulations, Russell.”

Jordan Clarkson: “Respect. Thank you, Brodie.”

Serge Ibaka: Congratulations on an amazing career we weeee!

Evan Turner: “Thank you, Russell Westbrook. You were truly a joy to compete against it. You really put on for the Big guards.”

Before announcing his retirement, Westbrook was linked to a potential move overseas and was rumored to be a possible signing by Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel. However, it turned out to be a hoax from a parody account on X.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Westbrook had offers from the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards before calling it a career.