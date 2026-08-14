OKC Thunder Star Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Retirement Request

Russell Westbrook has barely begun retirement, and Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams is already ready to see No. 0 in the rafters.

After Westbrook announced the end of his 18-season NBA career on August 12, a discussion broke out on X over how quickly the Thunder should retire his jersey. When Daniel Bell wrote that Westbrook’s jersey “should be in the rafters by the end of the season,” Williams pushed the timetable up considerably.

“dare I say opening night…🤓,” Williams replied on August 13.

It was only five words and an emoji, but the sentiment carries some weight coming from one of the current faces of the franchise. Williams is advocating for Oklahoma City to honor perhaps the defining player of the Thunder’s first era without much delay.

Oklahoma City will open the 2026-27 regular season on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on October 20. The Thunder’s first game at Paycom Center comes two nights later against the Denver Nuggets, making the October 22 home opener the earliest realistic opportunity for a traditional jersey-retirement ceremony.

Jalen Williams Wants Thunder to Honor Russell Westbrook Quickly

Williams’ post came less than 24 hours after Westbrook officially ended a career that will forever be tied to Oklahoma City.

Westbrook spent 11 seasons with the Thunder organization after being selected fourth overall in the 2008 NBA draft by the Seattle SuperSonics shortly before the franchise moved to Oklahoma City. He became a nine-time All-Star, won the 2016-17 NBA MVP award and finished his career as the league’s all-time leader with 209 triple-doubles.

His most iconic season came immediately after Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City in 2016. Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists in 2016-17 while recording a then-NBA-record 42 triple-doubles in a season.

Westbrook’s importance to the organization extended beyond the numbers.

“Russell Westbrook is the ultimate competitor,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in the team’s retirement statement. Presti credited Westbrook’s belief and fearlessness with helping establish the organization’s foundation after its arrival in Oklahoma City.

That connection helps explain why the question surrounding Westbrook’s No. 0 increasingly feels like when, rather than if.

Westbrook Could Join Nick Collison in Thunder Rafters

The Thunder have been selective with jersey retirements.

Nick Collison became the first player in the Oklahoma City era to have his number retired when the franchise raised his No. 4 in March 2019. Collison spent his entire 15-year NBA career with the organization, including its final seasons in Seattle.

Westbrook’s résumé presents an even clearer case.

He helped take Oklahoma City to the 2012 NBA Finals, made eight of his nine All-Star appearances while playing for the Thunder and remained with the franchise through the turbulent aftermath of Durant’s departure.

Now one of the stars of Oklahoma City’s current generation is publicly calling for the franchise to formally connect those eras.

Williams helped the Thunder win the 2025 NBA championship and earned All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defensive honors during his rise into one of Oklahoma City’s cornerstone players.

Whether the Thunder can—or want to—move quickly enough to stage a ceremony at the October 22 home opener remains to be seen. The organization has not announced plans to retire Westbrook’s jersey.

Williams has nevertheless made his vote clear.

By the end of the season apparently isn’t soon enough.