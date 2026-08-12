Russell Westbrook Retires From The NBA After 18 Years

Russell Westbrook has announced his retirement from the NBA on Wednesday, Aug. 12, in a social media post.

His decision closed an 18-year NBA journey that saw him win an MVP award in 2017 and post historic seasons in which he averaged a triple-double multiple times.

The video showed him walking down memory lane, while popular actor Michael B. Jordan narrated his story.

Westbrook played with seven different teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings.

He averaged a triple-double for a full season four different times in his career. He first achieved this historic feat during his 2017 MVP season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and later repeated it three more times, twice again with the Thunder and once with the Wizards.