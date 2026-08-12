Russell Westbrook Retires From The NBA After 18 Years

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 21: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates after making a three point shot during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers during Round One Game Three of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Russell Westbrook has announced his retirement from the NBA on Wednesday, Aug. 12, in a social media post.
His decision closed an 18-year NBA journey that saw him win an MVP award in 2017 and post historic seasons in which he averaged a triple-double multiple times.
The video showed him walking down memory lane, while popular actor Michael B. Jordan narrated his story.
He averaged a triple-double for a full season four different times in his career. He first achieved this historic feat during his 2017 MVP season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and later repeated it three more times, twice again with the Thunder and once with the Wizards.
Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler.
A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda.
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Russell Westbrook has announced his retirement from the NBA on Wednesday, Aug. 12, in a social media post.His decision closed an 18-year NBA journey that saw him win an MVP award in 2017 and post historic seasons in which he averaged a triple-double multiple times.The video showed him walking down memory lane, while popular actor […]
Russell Westbrook Retires From The NBA After 18 Years