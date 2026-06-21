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Russell Westbrook’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Oklahoma City Thunder Legend

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BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 23: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on before the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 23, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook is coming off his 18th NBA season (and first with the Sacramento Kings).

Despite being 37, he is still a very productive point guard.

The future Hall of Famer finished the year with averages of 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range in 64 games.

Westbrook’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyRussell Westbrook #18 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center on January 06, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

On Sunday, Westbrook’s wife (Nina) made a heartfelt post for the NBA legend.

She wrote: “To my favorite. Happy Father’s Day. You choose to lead our family with love every single day, and we couldn’t be more grateful to have you, and I love you the most. 🤍 @russwest44

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Russell Westbrook: “Thank you suga ❤️”

@patapaloo2: “happy father day @russwest44 you the best hope you have a good day 🙏🏽🐐🐐”

@gcthechosenone: “Happy Father’s Day Brodie Amazing Father 💪🏽 @russwest44

@darrenjaymusic: “Happy Father’s Day 🙏🏽🫡 GOAT ball player, even better father! 🔥”

GettyRussell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates in the final seconds of the 100-95 win against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 13, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

@rjtrehan03: “Greatest point guard to ever play 🙌”

@insideoutglam: “Happy Father’s day to one of my fave players!!!!”

Harrison Barnes, DeAndre Jordan and Andre Roberson were among the first people to like the post.

Looking At Westbrook

GettyRussell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after a made basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of game three of the Western Conference quarterfinals at Chesapeake Energy Arena on April 19, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Westbrook was the 4th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.

He spent the first 11 years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 2017 MVP then went off to have stints with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets (and Kings).

His career averages are 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 30.8% from three-point range in 1,301 games.

GettyRussell Westbrook #18 of the Sacramento Kings looks on against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome on December 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Westbrook will be a free agent this summer who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

He could be a good addition to team’s in need of a point guard off the bench.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Russell Westbrook’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Oklahoma City Thunder Legend

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