Russell Westbrook’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Oklahoma City Thunder Legend

Russell Westbrook is coming off his 18th NBA season (and first with the Sacramento Kings).

Despite being 37, he is still a very productive point guard.

The future Hall of Famer finished the year with averages of 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range in 64 games.

Westbrook’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post

On Sunday, Westbrook’s wife (Nina) made a heartfelt post for the NBA legend.

She wrote: “To my favorite. Happy Father’s Day. You choose to lead our family with love every single day, and we couldn’t be more grateful to have you, and I love you the most. 🤍 @russwest44”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Russell Westbrook: “Thank you suga ❤️”

@patapaloo2: “happy father day @russwest44 you the best hope you have a good day 🙏🏽🐐🐐”

@gcthechosenone: “Happy Father’s Day Brodie Amazing Father 💪🏽 @russwest44”

@darrenjaymusic: “Happy Father’s Day 🙏🏽🫡 GOAT ball player, even better father! 🔥”

@rjtrehan03: “Greatest point guard to ever play 🙌”

@insideoutglam: “Happy Father’s day to one of my fave players!!!!”

Harrison Barnes, DeAndre Jordan and Andre Roberson were among the first people to like the post.

Looking At Westbrook

Westbrook was the 4th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.

He spent the first 11 years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 2017 MVP then went off to have stints with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets (and Kings).

His career averages are 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 30.8% from three-point range in 1,301 games.

Westbrook will be a free agent this summer who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

He could be a good addition to team’s in need of a point guard off the bench.