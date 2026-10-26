Thunder GM Sam Presti Set To Address Public After Jalen Williams Injury

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 25: Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder sits on the bench during the second half in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 25, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Thunder defeated the Suns 121-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Jalen Williams suffered a severe lower left leg injury during an Oklahoma City Thunder home game against the LA Clippers on Sunday night.
With 1:14 remaining in the fourth quarter, Williams drove from the left wing toward the basket.
He was met at the rim by Clippers wing Derrick Jones Jr. and contested from behind by guard Kris Dunn. Kris Dunn was later assessed a Flagrant 1 foul on the play.
With little room to land, Williams came down awkwardly on his left leg. His left foot became trapped and bent outward at an awful angle as his body weight and momentum collapsed over it.
Medical personnel rushed to the floor immediately. They draped his lower leg in towels, secured it, and wheeled him off the court on a stretcher while leaving teammates visibly shaken.
He is currently expected to return after multiple times of recovery.
Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler.
A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda.
More about Rob Andrew Lo
The Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti is set to address everyone after a horrifying injury to Jalen Williams.According to the Thunder, Presti will hold a press conference at the Paycom Center at 5 p.m. Central Time to discuss Williams’ injury and its potential impact on the team.In the Thunder’s latest injury report, the […]
Thunder GM Sam Presti Set To Address Public After Jalen Williams Injury