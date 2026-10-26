Thunder GM Sam Presti Set To Address Public After Jalen Williams Injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti is set to address everyone after a horrifying injury to Jalen Williams.

According to the Thunder, Presti will hold a press conference at the Paycom Center at 5 p.m. Central Time to discuss Williams’ injury and its potential impact on the team.

In the Thunder’s latest injury report, the team did not specify Williams’ injury just yet, only calling it a lower leg injury.

Presti is likely the bearer of that news.

What Happened To Jalen Williams?

Jalen Williams suffered a severe lower left leg injury during an Oklahoma City Thunder home game against the LA Clippers on Sunday night.

With 1:14 remaining in the fourth quarter, Williams drove from the left wing toward the basket.

He was met at the rim by Clippers wing Derrick Jones Jr. and contested from behind by guard Kris Dunn. Kris Dunn was later assessed a Flagrant 1 foul on the play.

With little room to land, Williams came down awkwardly on his left leg. His left foot became trapped and bent outward at an awful angle as his body weight and momentum collapsed over it.

Medical personnel rushed to the floor immediately. They draped his lower leg in towels, secured it, and wheeled him off the court on a stretcher while leaving teammates visibly shaken.

He is currently expected to return after multiple times of recovery.