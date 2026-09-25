Thunder GM Sam Presti Provides Health Update on Injured Players

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti provided a health update on several of the basketball club’s injured players.

The Thunder are expected to once again be one of the NBA’s elite teams this coming season, and they could be even better if their injured players come back to full health and help the team.

Here’s what Presti said about the club’s injured players ahead of the preseason during a sit-down with the media in Oklahoma City.

Sam Presti Provides Update on Jalen Williams

The big one for the Thunder is the health of star swingman Jalen Williams, who only played in 33 regular-season games and five postseason games for Oklahoma City last year due to injuries.

Despite missing so much time last year due to injuries, Williams has been working hard this offseason to get back to full health, and Presti says he is looking great in training.

“He’s worked extremely hard. He looks fantastic. He looks great. He’s playing great. We’re looking forward to him being himself again,” Presti said (via The Oklahoman).

If the Thunder can get back a healthy version of Williams this year, it would absolutely provide the team the boost it needs to once again be an elite squad in the Western Conference, as Williams is one of the best players in the league when healthy.

Health Updates for Nikola Topic & Thomas Sorber

The Thunder’s two other injured players, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber, however, are not returning to game action as fast as Williams, as both men have missed a lot of time due to various health ailments, and Presti wants to make sure that the team doesn’t rush either of these players back too soon.

“It’s a much more complicated return-to-play program because it’s not just from one injury. It’s a big layoff where there hasn’t been a lot of live play. So we’re trying to figure out how to do that because it’s almost like two years in both cases,” Presti said.

Hopefully, both Topic and Sorber return to full health, as they provide Oklahoma City with valuable depth off the bench.