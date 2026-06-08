Thunder GM Sam Presti Finally Jabs Back At SGA Critics

The OKC Thunder ended their 2025-2026 campaign in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals after falling to the San Antonio Spurs, whose squad is now playing in the NBA Finals.

The Thunder were under scrutiny throughout the NBA playoffs for their perceived “unethical” style of play. Many pointed to reigning two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the catalyst of this, especially on social media.

As they wrap up their season, Thunder general manager Sam Presti finally struck back at Gilgeous-Alexander’s critics, saying that people’s perception of SGA on social media had been another obstacle to tackle in the past series.

“He’s playing against six people. He’s got five defenders, and the sixth defender is social media,” Presti said.

Sam Presti Reveals Telling Statistics About Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Presti pointed out some telling statistics from this season. According to him, there were 415 fouls called in favor of Gilgeous-Alexander, from which only 11 were challenged and four were overturned.

Presti believed the Thunder’s success in getting to the free-throw line is hard-earned.

“There’s no silver platters in Oklahoma City,” he said. “We don’t expect to be given anything and we don’t expect to unfold favorably as some teams in some cities are accustomed to. Every year, our goal is to repeat a process, not chase an outcome.”

For many fans, especially on social media, Gilgeous-Alexander is a flopper and foul-baiter, earning him the description of an “unethical hooper.”

On the court, he remained an excellent offensive hub for the Thunder. Against the Spurs in the seven-game Western Conference Finals, he averaged 25.9 points and 8.9 assists per game to lead OKC in the tightly-contested series that ended in heartbreak for OKC.

Presti built the team around Gilgeous-Alexander since he blossomed into a superstar in 2019, when he was traded by the LA Clippers to OKC in the now-famous Paul George deal. Since then, SGA led the Thunder to a title last season.

After winning the title, many have deemed Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder as the new villains in the NBA, until the Spurs dispatched them in seven games led by Victor Wembanyama.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Says He Failed This Season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not take the loss to the Spurs lightly as he believes the defeat meant he failed in his mission this season.

The Thunder were the favorites to win the championship this season until the Western Conference Finals. They were undefeated before the Spurs series, sweeping the first and second rounds.

“I failed at my goal,” he said via ESPN. “I didn’t achieve what I wanted to achieve. But I learn the most about myself and make the greatest amount of increases in my career when I fail and don’t get what I want. I look at this no differently.”

He felt that he had not reached the spot he had envisioned himself going to before the season. Now, he looks forward to making it happen next season.

“I didn’t get where I wanted to go this season,” he said. “There’s a reason for that. Now I have to look at that reason and try to make sure it never happens again.”

Gilgeous-Alexander will be 28 years old next season, in the middle of his prime and his super max deal with the Thunder.