SGA News Draws Major Attention Before Thunder’s Game 6 vs. Spurs

A rare Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1-of-1 piece has already climbed to a massive number while the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is trying to push his team back to the NBA Finals.

The Goldin listing for an unused redemption tied to a 2025-26 Topps Chrome Gold Logoman Autographed Relics item featuring Gilgeous-Alexander had reached a current bid of $295,000, or $359,900 with buyer’s premium, according to the auction details. The listing is scheduled to end on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

That timing is what makes the auction more than a collectibles note. Gilgeous-Alexander is in the middle of another defining postseason moment for Oklahoma City. The Thunder lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals after a 127-114 Game 5 win, with Game 6 set for Thursday, May 28, in San Antonio.

The item’s appeal is tied directly to where SGA’s career sits right now. He is already a two-time MVP, a 2025 NBA champion and one of the central faces of the league’s next era.

SGA’s Rare Auction Arrives During Another MVP-Level Moment

Goldin’s listing describes the redemption as connected to a 1-of-1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander autographed Gold Logoman relic, with the redeemed version expected to include an on-card signature and a game-worn gold NBA Logoman patch.

The redemption angle matters because the buyer is not bidding on the finished piece yet. The listing is for an unused redemption that can be exchanged for the final item, and the auction details state that the redemption expires on December 31, 2035.

Still, the bidding number shows how far Gilgeous-Alexander’s market has moved.

This is no longer a projection-based bet on a rising guard. It is a premium-market response to a player who has already won at the highest level, added multiple MVPs and turned Oklahoma City into a yearly championship threat.

Thunder-Spurs Series Gives the Listing Extra Timing

The auction is live at the same time Oklahoma City is trying to close out San Antonio in the Western Conference Finals.

The Thunder took a 3-2 series lead with their Game 5 win over the Spurs. Reuters reported that Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points and 9 assists in the 127-114 victory, while Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso and Jared McCain combined for 58 points.

That win was a needed response after San Antonio’s Game 4 blowout briefly shifted the feel of the series. Oklahoma City now has two chances to finish the job, beginning with Game 6 on the road.

For Thunder fans, the auction’s timing adds another layer to the broader SGA conversation. The number is not just about rarity. It is about what the market thinks of Gilgeous-Alexander at the exact moment he is trying to lead Oklahoma City into another Finals appearance.

SGA’s Stats Explain Why the Number Is So High

The price point is easier to understand when viewed next to Gilgeous-Alexander’s production.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s 2025-26 regular-season averages were 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists, with a 55.3% field-goal percentage. Gilgeous-Alexander led the league with 175 clutch points on the way to winning Kia Clutch Player of the Year.

His playoff profile has remained strong. StatMuse lists Gilgeous-Alexander at 28.0 points, 8.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game through 13 games in the 2026 playoffs.

Those numbers explain why a post-rookie 1-of-1 item can draw this kind of attention. Collectors are not just chasing scarcity. They are chasing a player whose résumé is still expanding while his team is still alive.

For Oklahoma City, that is the bigger story. Gilgeous-Alexander has become the kind of star whose biggest moments now stretch beyond the box score. They affect championship odds, league conversations and, in this case, the high-end market around his name