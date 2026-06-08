Oklahoma City Thunder Star SGA Gets $1M News After 2nd MVP

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s latest million-dollar moment did not happen on the court.

A 2025-26 Topps Chrome Gold Logoman Autographed Relics 1/1 redemption card of Gilgeous-Alexander sold for $1,061,400 in Goldin’s latest auction, according to the auction house. Sports Collectors Daily’s Rich Mueller reported that the sale set a new record for a Gilgeous-Alexander card and more than doubled his previous high mark, a $577,306 sale in March for a 2019-20 Panini Flawless Logoman Autographs 1/1.

For the Thunder, the number is more than a hobby-market headline. It is another signal of where Gilgeous-Alexander now sits in the NBA landscape: not merely as Oklahoma City’s best player, but as one of the league’s bankable superstars.

That matters during an offseason when the Thunder are trying to turn a championship core into a sustained run.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Card Sale Shows His Star Power Has Caught Up

Gilgeous-Alexander’s card was part of Topps’ Gold NBA Logoman program, which uses special league patches worn by award winners, including the MVP, Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, before placing those patches into limited cards, with some carrying autographs, Mueller reported for Sports Collectors Daily.

The card that sold was a redemption, meaning the buyer purchased the right to receive the final physical card once fulfilled. Even with that extra step, the price crossed seven figures.

That is the kind of valuation usually reserved for the most recognizable names in the sport. For Gilgeous-Alexander, it reflects how quickly his market has shifted.

He is no longer viewed as a rising star tucked away in Oklahoma City. He is the face of one of the NBA’s best teams and a player whose collectibles now command prices alongside the league’s elite.

The $1 Million Sale Comes After Another MVP Season

The timing gives the sale extra weight.

Gilgeous-Alexander repeated as NBA MVP for the 2025-26 season, becoming the 14th player in league history to win consecutive MVP awards.

He also did it while keeping Oklahoma City at the center of the league’s power structure. The Thunder finished with the NBA’s best regular-season record at 64 wins before falling one win short of a return to the NBA Finals.

That combination — individual hardware, team success and a still-young core — is exactly what pushes a player’s card market beyond normal All-Star territory. Collectors are not just buying the résumé Gilgeous-Alexander already has. They are betting on what it could become.

The Thunder’s championship window remains one of the biggest storylines in the NBA. Gilgeous-Alexander is the centerpiece, and this sale shows that the collector market is treating him that way.

Thunder’s Bigger Question Is What Comes Next Around SGA

The card sale also lands during a more complicated Thunder offseason.

Reuters reported that general manager Sam Presti is facing a major payroll jump, with Oklahoma City’s 2026-27 roster projected at more than $260 million as currently constructed. The Thunder have already committed massive money to Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, with their deals totaling between $750 million and $800 million depending on incentives.

That is the basketball side of SGA’s new status.

The Thunder have the superstar. They have the young core. They have the credibility of a champion and a 64-win team. Now they have to manage the cost of keeping that group together while trying to get back to the Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander has made it clear he is not trying to play front office. Reuters quoted him as saying, “I will give zero input,” adding that he would let Presti “do his job.”

That approach fits Oklahoma City’s public messaging. This is not a franchise looking to dramatically reinvent itself after a playoff miss. It is a franchise trying to extend a title window without losing the balance that made it dangerous.

The $1.061 million card sale does not change the Thunder’s roster math. It does, however, reinforce the larger point: Oklahoma City has one of the NBA’s defining stars, and the rest of the league knows it.

For fans, that is the real news behind the auction result. Gilgeous-Alexander’s value is no longer only measured in points, MVP votes or playoff wins. It is showing up in the marketplace, too.