Charmaine Gilgeous, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Mom: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Charmaine Gilgeous is an Olympic sprinter from Antigua and Barbuda and the mother of Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. She and Vaughn Alexander, have two children, Shai and his younger brother, Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander.

Here’s what you need to know about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s mother, Charmaine Gilgeous:

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Mom Was an All-American at the University of Alabama & Competed in the 400-Meter Sprint in the 1992 Olympics

Charmaine Gilgeous was a high school track star in Ontario and then was a five-time All-American sprinter at the University of Alabama. She represented Antigua and Barbuda in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Antigua and Barbuda, where she finished fifth in the opening heats of the 400-meters and didn’t advance.

“I never ran anything over 400 meters,” Gilgeous told ESPN. “That means I know what the goal is, and I don’t do anything until I get the goal. That’s how I’m orientated. And I knew I needed my kids to be like this. I had to raise them that way.”

2. She Told Her Son He Will ‘Never Be a Better Athlete Than She Is,’ Shai Said "One thing she always taught me is that no matter what happens, she's gonna love me." ❤️ SGA reflects on how his mom's teachings reflect on the court on this Mother's Day pic.twitter.com/JKwEqUjZHo — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 11, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander told The Athletic in 2018 about his mother, “She always lets me know that I’ll never be a better athlete than she is. She’s cocky too. She thinks she’s the best at everything.”

On Mother’s Day 2025, Gilgeous-Alexander said, “One thing she always taught me is that no matter what happens, she’s gonna love me.”

3. Gilgeous-Alexander Had the Support of His Mother as He Pursued His Basketball Dream

Along with Shai’s father, Gilgeous helped support her son’s basketball dreams from a young age.

“Growing up, with anything we did, she never let us get cocky,” Gilgeous-Alexander told The Okahoman about his mom. “She always told us and showed us to have confidence in ourselves, but never take it overboard. Keep it as confidence.”

She helped her son develop a strong work ethic. His college basketball coach at Kentucky, John Calipari, told The Athletic in 2022, “When he played well, she would call me and say, ‘Don’t you let up on him.'”

4. Gilgeous Worked as a Banker & Social Worker in Toronto

After her own athletic career, Gilgeous worked as a banker in the Toronto area, according to the Toronto Star.

She also worked as a social worker, according to ESPN, and didn’t make a lot of money. The family moved around a lot.

“No matter how horrible a situation looked, if I had to cry or scream, I would wait until they went to bed,” Gilgeous told ESPN. “They would never see me sweat. They would never see me frustrated.”

Gilgeous-Alexander told ESPN, “Growing up we’d always try to dress and look the part,. That was very important. When we left the house, it was like, make sure your collar is down, make sure your shirt is not wrinkled. Make sure there’s no boogers in your nose. Make sure there’s nothing in your eyes.”

He added, “You step out of the house, you look the part. You’re representing the family. And that kind of transferred into what it is now.”

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named His All-Black Converse Sneakers in His Mother’s Honor

In 2025, Gilgeous-Alexander used his all-black Converse sneakers to pay tribute to his mother.

He wrote in an Instagram post unveiling the shoes, the SHAM 001: Charm Black, “My mother’s love for the color black inspired this design – elegant, mysterious, yet unapologetically her. This one is for you, Charmaine.”