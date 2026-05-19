SGA Gets Strong Message from Magic Johnson Amid Thunder-Spurs

Magic Johnson knows what back-to-back MVP company looks like, and he made sure Shai Gilgeous-Alexander heard from him after the Oklahoma City Thunder star joined it.

“Congratulations to @shaiglalex on winning back-to-back MVP awards!” Johnson wrote on X, reposting the NBA’s announcement that Gilgeous-Alexander received the Michael Jordan Trophy as the 2025-26 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, the message was more than a famous name offering congratulations. Johnson is one of the few guards in NBA history who understands the weight of repeating as MVP, and his public salute came as SGA’s season moved from individual recognition back into the Thunder’s championship chase.

The NBA announced Gilgeous-Alexander as MVP for the second consecutive season on May 17. He became the 18th player to win at least two MVP awards and the 14th to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

Congratulations to @shaiglalex on winning back-to-back MVP awards! https://t.co/3r4CFhkEbr — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 19, 2026

Magic Johnson’s Message Carries Extra Weight for SGA

Johnson won back-to-back MVPs with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1989 and 1990, giving his post a different meaning than a routine congratulatory message.

Gilgeous-Alexander is not just stacking regular-season awards. He is doing it as a guard, a reigning champion and the face of a Thunder team trying to turn one title run into something more durable.

That is why Johnson’s message landed at the right time. The Thunder guard has already moved from All-NBA star to franchise cornerstone to league standard-bearer. Winning one MVP confirmed his rise. Winning a second straight one changes the conversation around his era.

The guard comparison is also unavoidable. SGA’s game does not mirror Johnson’s, but the achievement connects them. In a league that has often seen big men dominate MVP races, Gilgeous-Alexander has built his case through scoring control, foul pressure, late-game poise and consistency.

NBA.com noted that the MVP win was Gilgeous-Alexander’s second major individual award of the season after he also won Clutch Player of the Year. He finished second in the NBA with 31.1 points per game and extended his regular-season streak of 20-point games to 140.

Thunder Star Gets MVP Moment Before Bigger Test

Gilgeous-Alexander received the Michael Jordan Trophy from NBA commissioner Adam Silver before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. Silver told the crowd that only a select group of players in NBA history had won back-to-back MVPs before congratulating SGA for joining that elite tier.

The timing matters for Oklahoma City.

The MVP ceremony gave Thunder fans another chance to celebrate their franchise player, but the next challenge was standing nearby. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, who finished third in MVP voting behind Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, was on the other side of the court as the West Finals began.

That creates the larger frame for SGA’s latest honor. This is no longer just about whether he belongs among the NBA’s best players. He already does. The question now is how long Oklahoma City can stay at the top with him leading the way.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault praised Gilgeous-Alexander after the trophy presentation, saying what stands out most is “how he does it,” not just what he does. Daigneault also called SGA a huge part of the Thunder’s success and pointed to his makeup as a person and leader.

Johnson’s message fits that theme. It was brief, but it came from someone who understands how quickly MVP recognition turns into championship expectation.

SGA has already delivered both in Oklahoma City. His second straight MVP only raises the standard.